15th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 12th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,468 Lowest price per share (pence): 654.00 Highest price per share (pence): 665.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 660.1815

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 660.1815 4,468 654.00 665.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 12 July 2024 08:16:52 63 660.00 XLON 00286540023TRLO1 12 July 2024 08:20:28 30 660.00 XLON 00286541263TRLO1 12 July 2024 08:20:28 103 660.00 XLON 00286541262TRLO1 12 July 2024 08:55:15 621 664.00 XLON 00286553477TRLO1 12 July 2024 10:01:27 132 663.00 XLON 00286588860TRLO1 12 July 2024 11:52:23 22 665.00 XLON 00286633042TRLO1 12 July 2024 11:57:41 492 665.00 XLON 00286633147TRLO1 12 July 2024 12:29:27 127 665.00 XLON 00286633918TRLO1 12 July 2024 12:32:00 28 664.00 XLON 00286633947TRLO1 12 July 2024 13:32:05 124 664.00 XLON 00286635437TRLO1 12 July 2024 14:58:28 142 664.00 XLON 00286637672TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:02:22 255 661.00 XLON 00286637863TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:09:07 134 660.00 XLON 00286638147TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:09:07 134 660.00 XLON 00286638146TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:09:07 134 660.00 XLON 00286638145TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:09:07 268 660.00 XLON 00286638144TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:28:39 259 657.00 XLON 00286639095TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:36:27 142 657.00 XLON 00286639392TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:36:31 36 657.00 XLON 00286639393TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:37:13 369 656.00 XLON 00286639426TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:47:37 250 654.00 XLON 00286639826TRLO1 12 July 2024 15:47:37 600 656.00 XLON 00286639827TRLO1 12 July 2024 16:27:04 3 654.00 XLON 00286642003TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970