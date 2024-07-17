17th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 16th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 18,588 Lowest price per share (pence): 637.00 Highest price per share (pence): 653.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 649.4420

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 649.4420 18,588 637.00 653.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 16 July 2024 12:32:36 150 650.00 XLON 00287101854TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:32:36 86 650.00 XLON 00287101853TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:32:36 78 650.00 XLON 00287101852TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:32:45 43 647.00 XLON 00287101863TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:38:04 3,966 646.00 XLON 00287101982TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:38:04 274 646.00 XLON 00287101983TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:38:04 330 649.00 XLON 00287101984TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:38:04 190 649.00 XLON 00287101985TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:38:04 190 649.00 XLON 00287101986TRLO1 16 July 2024 12:38:06 55 651.00 XLON 00287101988TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:03:56 2,011 650.00 XLON 00287104647TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:37 433 650.00 XLON 00287104659TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:37 55 650.00 XLON 00287104660TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 631 650.00 XLON 00287104669TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 126 650.00 XLON 00287104670TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 126 650.00 XLON 00287104671TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 126 650.00 XLON 00287104672TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 61 650.00 XLON 00287104673TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 65 650.00 XLON 00287104674TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 252 650.00 XLON 00287104675TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 12 650.00 XLON 00287104664TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 1,220 650.00 XLON 00287104665TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 122 650.00 XLON 00287104666TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 513 650.00 XLON 00287104667TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 1,394 650.00 XLON 00287104668TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 109 653.00 XLON 00287104676TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 89 653.00 XLON 00287104677TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 95 653.00 XLON 00287104678TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 655 653.00 XLON 00287104679TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:04:54 3,880 653.00 XLON 00287104680TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:08:40 385 649.00 XLON 00287104749TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:08:40 128 649.00 XLON 00287104750TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:12:55 128 645.00 XLON 00287105029TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:19:16 124 644.00 XLON 00287105189TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:32:03 122 642.00 XLON 00287105453TRLO1 16 July 2024 14:33:11 123 641.00 XLON 00287105504TRLO1 16 July 2024 15:17:03 131 637.00 XLON 00287106954TRLO1 16 July 2024 15:17:03 86 637.00 XLON 00287106955TRLO1 16 July 2024 15:17:03 12 637.00 XLON 00287106956TRLO1 16 July 2024 15:17:03 12 637.00 XLON 00287106957TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970