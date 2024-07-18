18th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 17th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,943 Lowest price per share (pence): 647.00 Highest price per share (pence): 659.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 651.1826

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 651.1826 3,943 647.00 659.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 17 July 2024 08:12:55 19 647.00 XLON 00287111670TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:30:23 141 647.00 XLON 00287112148TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:30:23 423 647.00 XLON 00287112149TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:30:49 149 649.00 XLON 00287112160TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:50:22 601 649.00 XLON 00287112641TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:50:22 274 649.00 XLON 00287112642TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:53:10 62 649.00 XLON 00287112758TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:53:10 66 649.00 XLON 00287112759TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:56:09 30 649.00 XLON 00287112854TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:56:09 84 649.00 XLON 00287112855TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:56:09 9 649.00 XLON 00287112856TRLO1 17 July 2024 08:59:35 122 649.00 XLON 00287112941TRLO1 17 July 2024 09:26:47 672 649.00 XLON 00287113659TRLO1 17 July 2024 11:36:58 267 656.00 XLON 00287116985TRLO1 17 July 2024 11:36:58 115 656.00 XLON 00287116986TRLO1 17 July 2024 11:36:58 106 656.00 XLON 00287116987TRLO1 17 July 2024 11:37:02 131 655.00 XLON 00287116995TRLO1 17 July 2024 11:37:02 36 656.00 XLON 00287116996TRLO1 17 July 2024 11:55:39 90 654.00 XLON 00287117294TRLO1 17 July 2024 13:47:57 4 654.00 XLON 00287119633TRLO1 17 July 2024 13:59:27 7 654.00 XLON 00287119869TRLO1 17 July 2024 14:53:34 77 656.00 XLON 00287122180TRLO1 17 July 2024 14:53:34 20 656.00 XLON 00287122181TRLO1 17 July 2024 15:59:17 22 659.00 XLON 00287125257TRLO1 17 July 2024 15:59:17 170 659.00 XLON 00287125258TRLO1 17 July 2024 15:59:29 6 658.00 XLON 00287125261TRLO1 17 July 2024 15:59:29 83 658.00 XLON 00287125262TRLO1 17 July 2024 15:59:29 157 658.00 XLON 00287125263TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970