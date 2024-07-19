19.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

19th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:18th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:24,630
Lowest price per share (pence):654.00
Highest price per share (pence):665.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):662.2055

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON662.205524,630654.00665.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
18 July 2024 08:17:09129660.00XLON00287304204TRLO1
18 July 2024 08:17:09129660.00XLON00287304203TRLO1
18 July 2024 08:17:51128660.00XLON00287304832TRLO1
18 July 2024 08:18:46239658.00XLON00287305544TRLO1
18 July 2024 08:20:42123655.00XLON00287307148TRLO1
18 July 2024 08:29:16121654.00XLON00287315837TRLO1
18 July 2024 09:32:36196656.00XLON00287376163TRLO1
18 July 2024 09:32:3626656.00XLON00287376164TRLO1
18 July 2024 09:32:3620656.00XLON00287376165TRLO1
18 July 2024 09:32:36318657.00XLON00287376166TRLO1
18 July 2024 09:32:36102657.00XLON00287376167TRLO1
18 July 2024 12:12:521656.00XLON00287453215TRLO1
18 July 2024 12:49:45120657.00XLON00287454212TRLO1
18 July 2024 12:49:45821656.00XLON00287454211TRLO1
18 July 2024 12:53:3376659.00XLON00287454287TRLO1
18 July 2024 12:53:3343659.00XLON00287454288TRLO1
18 July 2024 13:01:3819660.00XLON00287454475TRLO1
18 July 2024 13:01:38107660.00XLON00287454476TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:05:16717665.00XLON00287456630TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:05:168,550665.00XLON00287456631TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:05:1671665.00XLON00287456632TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:05:20131664.00XLON00287456636TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:25:20258665.00XLON00287457409TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:40:07128663.00XLON00287457955TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:40:07121661.00XLON00287457956TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:40:078,456661.00XLON00287457953TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:40:07723661.00XLON00287457954TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:40:07898662.00XLON00287457957TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:40:36120662.00XLON00287457975TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:40:51124662.00XLON00287457989TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:49:58199664.00XLON00287458434TRLO1
18 July 2024 14:49:58148664.00XLON00287458435TRLO1
18 July 2024 15:02:00120662.00XLON00287459168TRLO1
18 July 2024 16:21:18125660.00XLON00287463011TRLO1
18 July 2024 16:25:04125660.00XLON00287463489TRLO1
18 July 2024 16:25:04125660.00XLON00287463490TRLO1
18 July 2024 16:25:04125660.00XLON00287463491TRLO1
18 July 2024 16:28:23121658.00XLON00287463883TRLO1
18 July 2024 16:28:23124660.00XLON00287463885TRLO1
18 July 2024 16:28:31278661.00XLON00287463925TRLO1
18 July 2024 16:28:31125660.00XLON00287463926TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


