22.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

22nd July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:19th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:17,823
Lowest price per share (pence):654.00
Highest price per share (pence):666.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):663.9718

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON663.971817,823654.00666.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
19 July 2024 08:43:07129654.00XLON00287585953TRLO1
19 July 2024 08:43:07129654.00XLON00287585954TRLO1
19 July 2024 11:41:1944655.00XLON00287730893TRLO1
19 July 2024 12:25:0917658.00XLON00287732265TRLO1
19 July 2024 12:25:09200658.00XLON00287732266TRLO1
19 July 2024 12:25:0970658.00XLON00287732267TRLO1
19 July 2024 13:29:1818659.00XLON00287733607TRLO1
19 July 2024 13:41:42620661.00XLON00287733808TRLO1
19 July 2024 13:56:3513664.00XLON00287734063TRLO1
19 July 2024 13:56:35122664.00XLON00287734064TRLO1
19 July 2024 13:56:35307664.00XLON00287734065TRLO1
19 July 2024 13:56:5196666.00XLON00287734067TRLO1
19 July 2024 14:06:14252662.00XLON00287734359TRLO1
19 July 2024 14:19:0250659.00XLON00287734602TRLO1
19 July 2024 14:36:53208662.00XLON00287735120TRLO1
19 July 2024 14:36:53108662.00XLON00287735121TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:10103663.00XLON00287736926TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:10623662.00XLON00287736927TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:1687663.00XLON00287736959TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:251,450665.00XLON00287736961TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:251,450665.00XLON00287736962TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:251,450665.00XLON00287736963TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:251,450665.00XLON00287736964TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:251,450665.00XLON00287736965TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:251,450665.00XLON00287736966TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:251,450665.00XLON00287736967TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:251,450665.00XLON00287736968TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:36104665.00XLON00287736977TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:3624665.00XLON00287736978TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:23:49129665.00XLON00287736982TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:24:03134665.00XLON00287736988TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:24:17124665.00XLON00287736992TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:24:32133665.00XLON00287737008TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:25:02124665.00XLON00287737024TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:31:01124665.00XLON00287737432TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:34:59250662.00XLON00287737748TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:34:59125662.00XLON00287737749TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:34:59123662.00XLON00287737750TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:34:59122661.00XLON00287737751TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:45:49244661.00XLON00287738400TRLO1
19 July 2024 15:56:4212663.00XLON00287738760TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:03:18248662.00XLON00287738960TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:09:00122660.00XLON00287739181TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:09:008660.00XLON00287739182TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:09:00114660.00XLON00287739183TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:18:59104664.00XLON00287739638TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:18:5912664.00XLON00287739639TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:18:59200664.00XLON00287739640TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:19:22304664.00XLON00287739653TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:20:0322663.00XLON00287739675TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:20:0369663.00XLON00287739676TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:20:0315663.00XLON00287739677TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:28:0124663.00XLON00287740055TRLO1
19 July 2024 16:28:0113663.00XLON00287740056TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


