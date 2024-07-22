22nd July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 19th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 17,823 Lowest price per share (pence): 654.00 Highest price per share (pence): 666.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 663.9718

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 663.9718 17,823 654.00 666.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 19 July 2024 08:43:07 129 654.00 XLON 00287585953TRLO1 19 July 2024 08:43:07 129 654.00 XLON 00287585954TRLO1 19 July 2024 11:41:19 44 655.00 XLON 00287730893TRLO1 19 July 2024 12:25:09 17 658.00 XLON 00287732265TRLO1 19 July 2024 12:25:09 200 658.00 XLON 00287732266TRLO1 19 July 2024 12:25:09 70 658.00 XLON 00287732267TRLO1 19 July 2024 13:29:18 18 659.00 XLON 00287733607TRLO1 19 July 2024 13:41:42 620 661.00 XLON 00287733808TRLO1 19 July 2024 13:56:35 13 664.00 XLON 00287734063TRLO1 19 July 2024 13:56:35 122 664.00 XLON 00287734064TRLO1 19 July 2024 13:56:35 307 664.00 XLON 00287734065TRLO1 19 July 2024 13:56:51 96 666.00 XLON 00287734067TRLO1 19 July 2024 14:06:14 252 662.00 XLON 00287734359TRLO1 19 July 2024 14:19:02 50 659.00 XLON 00287734602TRLO1 19 July 2024 14:36:53 208 662.00 XLON 00287735120TRLO1 19 July 2024 14:36:53 108 662.00 XLON 00287735121TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:10 103 663.00 XLON 00287736926TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:10 623 662.00 XLON 00287736927TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:16 87 663.00 XLON 00287736959TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:25 1,450 665.00 XLON 00287736961TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:25 1,450 665.00 XLON 00287736962TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:25 1,450 665.00 XLON 00287736963TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:25 1,450 665.00 XLON 00287736964TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:25 1,450 665.00 XLON 00287736965TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:25 1,450 665.00 XLON 00287736966TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:25 1,450 665.00 XLON 00287736967TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:25 1,450 665.00 XLON 00287736968TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:36 104 665.00 XLON 00287736977TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:36 24 665.00 XLON 00287736978TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:23:49 129 665.00 XLON 00287736982TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:24:03 134 665.00 XLON 00287736988TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:24:17 124 665.00 XLON 00287736992TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:24:32 133 665.00 XLON 00287737008TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:25:02 124 665.00 XLON 00287737024TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:31:01 124 665.00 XLON 00287737432TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:34:59 250 662.00 XLON 00287737748TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:34:59 125 662.00 XLON 00287737749TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:34:59 123 662.00 XLON 00287737750TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:34:59 122 661.00 XLON 00287737751TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:45:49 244 661.00 XLON 00287738400TRLO1 19 July 2024 15:56:42 12 663.00 XLON 00287738760TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:03:18 248 662.00 XLON 00287738960TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:09:00 122 660.00 XLON 00287739181TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:09:00 8 660.00 XLON 00287739182TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:09:00 114 660.00 XLON 00287739183TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:18:59 104 664.00 XLON 00287739638TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:18:59 12 664.00 XLON 00287739639TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:18:59 200 664.00 XLON 00287739640TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:19:22 304 664.00 XLON 00287739653TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:20:03 22 663.00 XLON 00287739675TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:20:03 69 663.00 XLON 00287739676TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:20:03 15 663.00 XLON 00287739677TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:28:01 24 663.00 XLON 00287740055TRLO1 19 July 2024 16:28:01 13 663.00 XLON 00287740056TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970