29th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 26th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,606 Lowest price per share (pence): 670.00 Highest price per share (pence): 694.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 688.9762

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 688.9762 3,606 670.00 694.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 26 July 2024 08:32:25 235 670.00 XLON 00288896496TRLO1 26 July 2024 13:32:37 9 681.00 XLON 00289053827TRLO1 26 July 2024 13:34:39 118 687.00 XLON 00289053886TRLO1 26 July 2024 13:34:39 77 687.00 XLON 00289053887TRLO1 26 July 2024 14:34:26 175 694.00 XLON 00289056037TRLO1 26 July 2024 14:34:26 91 694.00 XLON 00289056038TRLO1 26 July 2024 14:34:26 57 694.00 XLON 00289056039TRLO1 26 July 2024 14:39:37 246 692.00 XLON 00289056291TRLO1 26 July 2024 14:39:37 846 692.00 XLON 00289056293TRLO1 26 July 2024 14:39:37 94 694.00 XLON 00289056294TRLO1 26 July 2024 14:39:46 247 691.00 XLON 00289056315TRLO1 26 July 2024 14:39:46 926 690.00 XLON 00289056317TRLO1 26 July 2024 16:10:57 129 685.00 XLON 00289061096TRLO1 26 July 2024 16:13:02 346 685.00 XLON 00289061377TRLO1 26 July 2024 16:13:02 10 685.00 XLON 00289061378TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970