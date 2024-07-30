30.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

30th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:29th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:14,777
Lowest price per share (pence):680.00
Highest price per share (pence):699.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):691.3445

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON691.344514,777680.00699.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
29 July 2024 08:19:53117685.00XLON00289220876TRLO1
29 July 2024 08:19:53118685.00XLON00289220875TRLO1
29 July 2024 09:06:00281685.00XLON00289273902TRLO1
29 July 2024 09:06:00200684.00XLON00289273903TRLO1
29 July 2024 09:30:2670681.00XLON00289297553TRLO1
29 July 2024 09:30:26124681.00XLON00289297552TRLO1
29 July 2024 11:14:3839682.00XLON00289418717TRLO1
29 July 2024 11:14:3832682.00XLON00289418718TRLO1
29 July 2024 11:16:1948682.00XLON00289418796TRLO1
29 July 2024 11:16:1921682.00XLON00289418797TRLO1
29 July 2024 11:22:08183680.00XLON00289418929TRLO1
29 July 2024 11:22:0853680.00XLON00289418928TRLO1
29 July 2024 11:49:3517683.00XLON00289419569TRLO1
29 July 2024 12:01:201,262685.00XLON00289420100TRLO1
29 July 2024 12:01:20600685.00XLON00289420099TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:48:5084690.00XLON00289423436TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:48:5096690.00XLON00289423435TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:48:5023690.00XLON00289423434TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:48:501690.00XLON00289423433TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:48:50770690.00XLON00289423432TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:48:5090690.00XLON00289423431TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:48:5063690.00XLON00289423437TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:48:5022690.00XLON00289423440TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:51:3420690.00XLON00289423518TRLO1
29 July 2024 13:58:55116690.00XLON00289423703TRLO1
29 July 2024 14:26:0134688.00XLON00289424923TRLO1
29 July 2024 14:26:0176688.00XLON00289424922TRLO1
29 July 2024 14:26:0111688.00XLON00289424921TRLO1
29 July 2024 14:57:49118687.00XLON00289426391TRLO1
29 July 2024 14:57:4931687.00XLON00289426390TRLO1
29 July 2024 14:57:4987687.00XLON00289426389TRLO1
29 July 2024 14:57:49229685.00XLON00289426392TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:05:5057685.00XLON00289426685TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:05:5077685.00XLON00289426684TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:05:50430685.00XLON00289426683TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:05:50130685.00XLON00289426687TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:05:5031685.00XLON00289426686TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:05:5038685.00XLON00289426688TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:05:5835685.00XLON00289426693TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:35:03114686.00XLON00289428148TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:35:03115686.00XLON00289428147TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:36:41121686.00XLON00289428305TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:49:56111688.00XLON00289429055TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:49:5611688.00XLON00289429054TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:0290690.00XLON00289429060TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:02179690.00XLON00289429059TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:0295690.00XLON00289429061TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:06380690.00XLON00289429076TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:0658690.00XLON00289429075TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:1093692.00XLON00289429080TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:1090692.00XLON00289429079TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:10269692.00XLON00289429081TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:50:10277692.00XLON00289429082TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:32206693.00XLON00289429131TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:3481694.00XLON00289429135TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:34209694.00XLON00289429136TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:36450695.00XLON00289429139TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:361,604695.00XLON00289429138TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:36123693.00XLON00289429140TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:39118697.00XLON00289429144TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41124694.00XLON00289429145TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41390697.00XLON00289429148TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41600697.00XLON00289429147TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41233697.00XLON00289429146TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41361698.00XLON00289429149TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41760699.00XLON00289429150TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41126697.00XLON00289429152TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:4197697.00XLON00289429151TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41211699.00XLON00289429153TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:41888699.00XLON00289429154TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:51:4169699.00XLON00289429155TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:57:2579694.00XLON00289429366TRLO1
29 July 2024 15:57:2539694.00XLON00289429365TRLO1
29 July 2024 16:25:41172690.00XLON00289430793TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


