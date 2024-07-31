+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren ????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

31st July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:30th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:24,390
Lowest price per share (pence):690.00
Highest price per share (pence):700.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):698.1462

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON698.146224,390690.00700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
30 July 2024 12:01:59196690.00XLON00289747568TRLO1
30 July 2024 13:39:192,020695.00XLON00289749216TRLO1
30 July 2024 13:39:1954695.00XLON00289749217TRLO1
30 July 2024 13:39:531,600695.00XLON00289749226TRLO1
30 July 2024 13:39:5392695.00XLON00289749227TRLO1
30 July 2024 13:39:5357695.00XLON00289749228TRLO1
30 July 2024 13:40:061,000695.00XLON00289749234TRLO1
30 July 2024 13:40:0694695.00XLON00289749235TRLO1
30 July 2024 13:47:44121695.00XLON00289749405TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:08:25232700.00XLON00289750044TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:08:2539700.00XLON00289750045TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:08:25147700.00XLON00289750046TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:08:31123700.00XLON00289750056TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:40:4411700.00XLON00289751624TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:50:21104700.00XLON00289751951TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:50:21126700.00XLON00289751952TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:50:21115700.00XLON00289751953TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:50:21115700.00XLON00289751954TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:50:21115700.00XLON00289751955TRLO1
30 July 2024 14:50:21115700.00XLON00289751956TRLO1
30 July 2024 15:16:364699.00XLON00289752796TRLO1
30 July 2024 15:16:3614699.00XLON00289752797TRLO1
30 July 2024 15:16:3611699.00XLON00289752798TRLO1
30 July 2024 15:53:04233699.00XLON00289754228TRLO1
30 July 2024 15:53:0482699.00XLON00289754229TRLO1
30 July 2024 16:05:41115698.00XLON00289754894TRLO1
30 July 2024 16:10:54125699.00XLON00289755132TRLO1
30 July 2024 16:20:13117699.00XLON00289755650TRLO1
30 July 2024 16:20:3135698.00XLON00289755660TRLO1
30 July 2024 16:20:31478699.00XLON00289755659TRLO1
30 July 2024 16:25:1316,700699.00XLON00289755934TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,00 -3,61% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen