01.08.2024 08:05:00

Transaction in Own Shares

1st August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:31st July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:25,109
Lowest price per share (pence):687.00
Highest price per share (pence):700.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):693.7118

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON693.711825,109687.00700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
31 July 2024 08:35:331,127700.00XLON00289974885TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:36:2859700.00XLON00289975852TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:36:2856700.00XLON00289975853TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:51:48613700.00XLON00289991662TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:54:19120700.00XLON00289994131TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:57:3448700.00XLON00289997274TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:01:56244698.00XLON00290001843TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:10:2310,000698.00XLON00290010098TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:14:27121698.00XLON00290014055TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:14:27130698.00XLON00290014056TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:20:41118696.00XLON00290021096TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:21:42117692.00XLON00290082250TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:21:42117692.00XLON00290082251TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:21:42117692.00XLON00290082252TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:33:0211690.00XLON00290093403TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:33:02106690.00XLON00290093404TRLO1
31 July 2024 11:57:03118689.00XLON00290121226TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04118688.00XLON00290122012TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04459688.00XLON00290122013TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04115688.00XLON00290122014TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04130688.00XLON00290122015TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04122688.00XLON00290122016TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:35:0611691.00XLON00290122654TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:35:06113691.00XLON00290122655TRLO1
31 July 2024 13:08:55400695.00XLON00290123383TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:15:02127695.00XLON00290125593TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:21:25245694.00XLON00290125993TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:21:25148694.00XLON00290125994TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:30:34247691.00XLON00290126491TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:30:34123691.00XLON00290126492TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:30:51349688.00XLON00290126504TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:31:00278687.00XLON00290126508TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:31:0085687.00XLON00290126509TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:32:55104690.00XLON00290126597TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:32:55393690.00XLON00290126598TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:32:55130690.00XLON00290126599TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:35:143690.00XLON00290126706TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:35:14319690.00XLON00290126707TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:35:14122690.00XLON00290126708TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:44:39115688.00XLON00290127433TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:07:185,000688.00XLON00290128400TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18203689.00XLON00290129538TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18165690.00XLON00290129539TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18177690.00XLON00290129540TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:1889690.00XLON00290129541TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18113690.00XLON00290129547TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:29:41114690.00XLON00290129931TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:54:12118688.00XLON00290130889TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:54:12600688.00XLON00290130890TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:54:12110688.00XLON00290130891TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:54:13278688.00XLON00290130894TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:10:1111689.00XLON00290131449TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:14:0612689.00XLON00290131687TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:14:0611689.00XLON00290131688TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:19:3384689.00XLON00290131979TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:19:3323689.00XLON00290131980TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:21:34501689.00XLON00290132129TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:21:3422689.00XLON00290132130TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


