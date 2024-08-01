1st August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 31st July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,109 Lowest price per share (pence): 687.00 Highest price per share (pence): 700.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 693.7118

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 693.7118 25,109 687.00 700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 31 July 2024 08:35:33 1,127 700.00 XLON 00289974885TRLO1 31 July 2024 08:36:28 59 700.00 XLON 00289975852TRLO1 31 July 2024 08:36:28 56 700.00 XLON 00289975853TRLO1 31 July 2024 08:51:48 613 700.00 XLON 00289991662TRLO1 31 July 2024 08:54:19 120 700.00 XLON 00289994131TRLO1 31 July 2024 08:57:34 48 700.00 XLON 00289997274TRLO1 31 July 2024 09:01:56 244 698.00 XLON 00290001843TRLO1 31 July 2024 09:10:23 10,000 698.00 XLON 00290010098TRLO1 31 July 2024 09:14:27 121 698.00 XLON 00290014055TRLO1 31 July 2024 09:14:27 130 698.00 XLON 00290014056TRLO1 31 July 2024 09:20:41 118 696.00 XLON 00290021096TRLO1 31 July 2024 10:21:42 117 692.00 XLON 00290082250TRLO1 31 July 2024 10:21:42 117 692.00 XLON 00290082251TRLO1 31 July 2024 10:21:42 117 692.00 XLON 00290082252TRLO1 31 July 2024 10:33:02 11 690.00 XLON 00290093403TRLO1 31 July 2024 10:33:02 106 690.00 XLON 00290093404TRLO1 31 July 2024 11:57:03 118 689.00 XLON 00290121226TRLO1 31 July 2024 12:07:04 118 688.00 XLON 00290122012TRLO1 31 July 2024 12:07:04 459 688.00 XLON 00290122013TRLO1 31 July 2024 12:07:04 115 688.00 XLON 00290122014TRLO1 31 July 2024 12:07:04 130 688.00 XLON 00290122015TRLO1 31 July 2024 12:07:04 122 688.00 XLON 00290122016TRLO1 31 July 2024 12:35:06 11 691.00 XLON 00290122654TRLO1 31 July 2024 12:35:06 113 691.00 XLON 00290122655TRLO1 31 July 2024 13:08:55 400 695.00 XLON 00290123383TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:15:02 127 695.00 XLON 00290125593TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:21:25 245 694.00 XLON 00290125993TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:21:25 148 694.00 XLON 00290125994TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:30:34 247 691.00 XLON 00290126491TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:30:34 123 691.00 XLON 00290126492TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:30:51 349 688.00 XLON 00290126504TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:31:00 278 687.00 XLON 00290126508TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:31:00 85 687.00 XLON 00290126509TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:32:55 104 690.00 XLON 00290126597TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:32:55 393 690.00 XLON 00290126598TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:32:55 130 690.00 XLON 00290126599TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:35:14 3 690.00 XLON 00290126706TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:35:14 319 690.00 XLON 00290126707TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:35:14 122 690.00 XLON 00290126708TRLO1 31 July 2024 14:44:39 115 688.00 XLON 00290127433TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:07:18 5,000 688.00 XLON 00290128400TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:20:18 203 689.00 XLON 00290129538TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:20:18 165 690.00 XLON 00290129539TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:20:18 177 690.00 XLON 00290129540TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:20:18 89 690.00 XLON 00290129541TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:20:18 113 690.00 XLON 00290129547TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:29:41 114 690.00 XLON 00290129931TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:54:12 118 688.00 XLON 00290130889TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:54:12 600 688.00 XLON 00290130890TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:54:12 110 688.00 XLON 00290130891TRLO1 31 July 2024 15:54:13 278 688.00 XLON 00290130894TRLO1 31 July 2024 16:10:11 11 689.00 XLON 00290131449TRLO1 31 July 2024 16:14:06 12 689.00 XLON 00290131687TRLO1 31 July 2024 16:14:06 11 689.00 XLON 00290131688TRLO1 31 July 2024 16:19:33 84 689.00 XLON 00290131979TRLO1 31 July 2024 16:19:33 23 689.00 XLON 00290131980TRLO1 31 July 2024 16:21:34 501 689.00 XLON 00290132129TRLO1 31 July 2024 16:21:34 22 689.00 XLON 00290132130TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970