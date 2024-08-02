2nd August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 1st August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 21,966 Lowest price per share (pence): 695.00 Highest price per share (pence): 707.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 701.8260

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 701.8260 21,966 695.00 707.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 01 August 2024 08:10:54 120 706.00 XLON 00290233662TRLO1 01 August 2024 08:10:54 119 706.00 XLON 00290233661TRLO1 01 August 2024 08:10:54 120 706.00 XLON 00290233660TRLO1 01 August 2024 08:17:48 117 706.00 XLON 00290240051TRLO1 01 August 2024 08:19:32 122 706.00 XLON 00290241902TRLO1 01 August 2024 08:20:18 122 707.00 XLON 00290243051TRLO1 01 August 2024 08:20:18 120 706.00 XLON 00290243054TRLO1 01 August 2024 08:21:53 122 706.00 XLON 00290244281TRLO1 01 August 2024 08:50:27 121 705.00 XLON 00290275674TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:08:30 119 704.00 XLON 00290299323TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:08:30 304 702.00 XLON 00290299324TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:08:30 164 703.00 XLON 00290299325TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:08:30 97 703.00 XLON 00290299326TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:08:30 62 702.00 XLON 00290299327TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:08:30 430 702.00 XLON 00290299328TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:08:59 87 702.00 XLON 00290299814TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:08:59 31 702.00 XLON 00290299815TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:10:49 96 702.00 XLON 00290302228TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:10:49 29 702.00 XLON 00290302229TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:14:28 124 701.00 XLON 00290306698TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:23:32 359 701.00 XLON 00290318740TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:23:46 89 701.00 XLON 00290318970TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:23:46 127 701.00 XLON 00290318971TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:23:46 41 701.00 XLON 00290318972TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:23:54 10,000 700.00 XLON 00290319237TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:30:21 114 700.00 XLON 00290328367TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:37:09 115 700.00 XLON 00290338298TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:44:10 38 700.00 XLON 00290348942TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:44:10 18 700.00 XLON 00290348943TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:44:10 69 700.00 XLON 00290348944TRLO1 01 August 2024 09:48:25 41 695.00 XLON 00290354942TRLO1 01 August 2024 12:06:16 9 703.00 XLON 00290453690TRLO1 01 August 2024 12:07:02 36 705.00 XLON 00290453707TRLO1 01 August 2024 12:07:02 93 705.00 XLON 00290453708TRLO1 01 August 2024 12:07:12 33 705.00 XLON 00290453718TRLO1 01 August 2024 12:14:12 84 705.00 XLON 00290454070TRLO1 01 August 2024 13:30:19 123 705.00 XLON 00290456101TRLO1 01 August 2024 13:44:02 115 704.00 XLON 00290456287TRLO1 01 August 2024 13:44:02 122 703.00 XLON 00290456288TRLO1 01 August 2024 14:08:39 122 705.00 XLON 00290457308TRLO1 01 August 2024 14:08:52 120 703.00 XLON 00290457310TRLO1 01 August 2024 14:08:52 120 703.00 XLON 00290457311TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:03:34 16 704.00 XLON 00290459697TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:03:34 103 704.00 XLON 00290459698TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:03:34 18 704.00 XLON 00290459699TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:03:34 36 704.00 XLON 00290459700TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:03:37 92 705.00 XLON 00290459704TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:03:57 93 705.00 XLON 00290459743TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:05:00 122 704.00 XLON 00290459905TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:05:00 5,423 704.00 XLON 00290459906TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:14:41 125 704.00 XLON 00290461421TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:14:41 125 704.00 XLON 00290461422TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:14:41 125 704.00 XLON 00290461423TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:15:39 117 704.00 XLON 00290461501TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:27:28 95 704.00 XLON 00290462355TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:27:28 27 704.00 XLON 00290462356TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:27:37 231 701.00 XLON 00290462361TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:27:37 15 701.00 XLON 00290462362TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:27:37 123 701.00 XLON 00290462363TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:27:37 7 701.00 XLON 00290462364TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:47:53 115 698.00 XLON 00290463801TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:47:53 115 698.00 XLON 00290463802TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:47:53 114 698.00 XLON 00290463803TRLO1 01 August 2024 15:47:53 115 698.00 XLON 00290463804TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970