02.08.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

2nd August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:1st August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:21,966
Lowest price per share (pence):695.00
Highest price per share (pence):707.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):701.8260

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON701.826021,966695.00707.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
01 August 2024 08:10:54120706.00XLON00290233662TRLO1
01 August 2024 08:10:54119706.00XLON00290233661TRLO1
01 August 2024 08:10:54120706.00XLON00290233660TRLO1
01 August 2024 08:17:48117706.00XLON00290240051TRLO1
01 August 2024 08:19:32122706.00XLON00290241902TRLO1
01 August 2024 08:20:18122707.00XLON00290243051TRLO1
01 August 2024 08:20:18120706.00XLON00290243054TRLO1
01 August 2024 08:21:53122706.00XLON00290244281TRLO1
01 August 2024 08:50:27121705.00XLON00290275674TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:08:30119704.00XLON00290299323TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:08:30304702.00XLON00290299324TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:08:30164703.00XLON00290299325TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:08:3097703.00XLON00290299326TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:08:3062702.00XLON00290299327TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:08:30430702.00XLON00290299328TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:08:5987702.00XLON00290299814TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:08:5931702.00XLON00290299815TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:10:4996702.00XLON00290302228TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:10:4929702.00XLON00290302229TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:14:28124701.00XLON00290306698TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:23:32359701.00XLON00290318740TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:23:4689701.00XLON00290318970TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:23:46127701.00XLON00290318971TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:23:4641701.00XLON00290318972TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:23:5410,000700.00XLON00290319237TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:30:21114700.00XLON00290328367TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:37:09115700.00XLON00290338298TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:44:1038700.00XLON00290348942TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:44:1018700.00XLON00290348943TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:44:1069700.00XLON00290348944TRLO1
01 August 2024 09:48:2541695.00XLON00290354942TRLO1
01 August 2024 12:06:169703.00XLON00290453690TRLO1
01 August 2024 12:07:0236705.00XLON00290453707TRLO1
01 August 2024 12:07:0293705.00XLON00290453708TRLO1
01 August 2024 12:07:1233705.00XLON00290453718TRLO1
01 August 2024 12:14:1284705.00XLON00290454070TRLO1
01 August 2024 13:30:19123705.00XLON00290456101TRLO1
01 August 2024 13:44:02115704.00XLON00290456287TRLO1
01 August 2024 13:44:02122703.00XLON00290456288TRLO1
01 August 2024 14:08:39122705.00XLON00290457308TRLO1
01 August 2024 14:08:52120703.00XLON00290457310TRLO1
01 August 2024 14:08:52120703.00XLON00290457311TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:03:3416704.00XLON00290459697TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:03:34103704.00XLON00290459698TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:03:3418704.00XLON00290459699TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:03:3436704.00XLON00290459700TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:03:3792705.00XLON00290459704TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:03:5793705.00XLON00290459743TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:05:00122704.00XLON00290459905TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:05:005,423704.00XLON00290459906TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:14:41125704.00XLON00290461421TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:14:41125704.00XLON00290461422TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:14:41125704.00XLON00290461423TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:15:39117704.00XLON00290461501TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:27:2895704.00XLON00290462355TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:27:2827704.00XLON00290462356TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:27:37231701.00XLON00290462361TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:27:3715701.00XLON00290462362TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:27:37123701.00XLON00290462363TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:27:377701.00XLON00290462364TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:47:53115698.00XLON00290463801TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:47:53115698.00XLON00290463802TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:47:53114698.00XLON00290463803TRLO1
01 August 2024 15:47:53115698.00XLON00290463804TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


