12.08.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

12th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:9th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:29,354
Lowest price per share (pence):692.00
Highest price per share (pence):699.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):698.5649

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON698.564929,354692.00699.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
09 August 2024 10:01:2911692.00XLON00292041904TRLO1
09 August 2024 10:43:4211696.00XLON00292069351TRLO1
09 August 2024 11:24:28132698.00XLON00292079868TRLO1
09 August 2024 11:24:2891698.00XLON00292079870TRLO1
09 August 2024 11:24:28162698.00XLON00292079869TRLO1
09 August 2024 11:24:28162698.00XLON00292079871TRLO1
09 August 2024 11:47:00123697.00XLON00292080307TRLO1
09 August 2024 12:38:4339699.00XLON00292081342TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:1311698.00XLON00292082483TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:1366698.00XLON00292082484TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:131,379698.00XLON00292082485TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:131,597698.00XLON00292082486TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:131,075698.00XLON00292082487TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13147698.00XLON00292082488TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13105698.00XLON00292082489TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13123698.00XLON00292082501TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13123698.00XLON00292082500TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13123698.00XLON00292082499TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13123698.00XLON00292082498TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13123698.00XLON00292082497TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13123698.00XLON00292082496TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13123698.00XLON00292082495TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13124698.00XLON00292082494TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13620698.00XLON00292082490TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13121698.00XLON00292082493TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:1393698.00XLON00292082492TRLO1
09 August 2024 13:42:13600698.00XLON00292082491TRLO1
09 August 2024 14:33:39900698.00XLON00292083325TRLO1
09 August 2024 14:33:392,912698.00XLON00292083326TRLO1
09 August 2024 14:33:39885698.00XLON00292083328TRLO1
09 August 2024 14:33:39374698.00XLON00292083327TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:00:02637699.00XLON00292084074TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:03:58124699.00XLON00292084252TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:03:58616699.00XLON00292084251TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:03:582,000699.00XLON00292084250TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:03:585,247699.00XLON00292084253TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:04:05772699.00XLON00292084271TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:04:052,000699.00XLON00292084265TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:04:052,000699.00XLON00292084266TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:04:052,000699.00XLON00292084267TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:04:05104699.00XLON00292084269TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:04:05713699.00XLON00292084268TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:04:05126699.00XLON00292084270TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:04:31200699.00XLON00292084294TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:06:4614699.00XLON00292084373TRLO1
09 August 2024 15:09:41200699.00XLON00292084459TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


