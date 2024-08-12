12th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 9th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 29,354 Lowest price per share (pence): 692.00 Highest price per share (pence): 699.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 698.5649

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 698.5649 29,354 692.00 699.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 09 August 2024 10:01:29 11 692.00 XLON 00292041904TRLO1 09 August 2024 10:43:42 11 696.00 XLON 00292069351TRLO1 09 August 2024 11:24:28 132 698.00 XLON 00292079868TRLO1 09 August 2024 11:24:28 91 698.00 XLON 00292079870TRLO1 09 August 2024 11:24:28 162 698.00 XLON 00292079869TRLO1 09 August 2024 11:24:28 162 698.00 XLON 00292079871TRLO1 09 August 2024 11:47:00 123 697.00 XLON 00292080307TRLO1 09 August 2024 12:38:43 39 699.00 XLON 00292081342TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 11 698.00 XLON 00292082483TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 66 698.00 XLON 00292082484TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 1,379 698.00 XLON 00292082485TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 1,597 698.00 XLON 00292082486TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 1,075 698.00 XLON 00292082487TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 147 698.00 XLON 00292082488TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 105 698.00 XLON 00292082489TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 123 698.00 XLON 00292082501TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 123 698.00 XLON 00292082500TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 123 698.00 XLON 00292082499TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 123 698.00 XLON 00292082498TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 123 698.00 XLON 00292082497TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 123 698.00 XLON 00292082496TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 123 698.00 XLON 00292082495TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 124 698.00 XLON 00292082494TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 620 698.00 XLON 00292082490TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 121 698.00 XLON 00292082493TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 93 698.00 XLON 00292082492TRLO1 09 August 2024 13:42:13 600 698.00 XLON 00292082491TRLO1 09 August 2024 14:33:39 900 698.00 XLON 00292083325TRLO1 09 August 2024 14:33:39 2,912 698.00 XLON 00292083326TRLO1 09 August 2024 14:33:39 885 698.00 XLON 00292083328TRLO1 09 August 2024 14:33:39 374 698.00 XLON 00292083327TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:00:02 637 699.00 XLON 00292084074TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:03:58 124 699.00 XLON 00292084252TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:03:58 616 699.00 XLON 00292084251TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:03:58 2,000 699.00 XLON 00292084250TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:03:58 5,247 699.00 XLON 00292084253TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:04:05 772 699.00 XLON 00292084271TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:04:05 2,000 699.00 XLON 00292084265TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:04:05 2,000 699.00 XLON 00292084266TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:04:05 2,000 699.00 XLON 00292084267TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:04:05 104 699.00 XLON 00292084269TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:04:05 713 699.00 XLON 00292084268TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:04:05 126 699.00 XLON 00292084270TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:04:31 200 699.00 XLON 00292084294TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:06:46 14 699.00 XLON 00292084373TRLO1 09 August 2024 15:09:41 200 699.00 XLON 00292084459TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970