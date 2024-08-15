15.08.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

15th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:14th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:13,604
Lowest price per share (pence):684.00
Highest price per share (pence):690.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):685.5631

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,423,141 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,423,141 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON685.563113,604684.00690.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
14 August 2024 10:15:00169684.00XLON00292772585TRLO1
14 August 2024 09:11:4810,000685.00XLON00292735901TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:17:27114685.00XLON00292774148TRLO1
14 August 2024 14:42:36190685.00XLON00292832387TRLO1
14 August 2024 14:42:363685.00XLON00292832388TRLO1
14 August 2024 14:42:36274685.00XLON00292832389TRLO1
14 August 2024 12:42:5970686.00XLON00292826844TRLO1
14 August 2024 12:42:59171686.00XLON00292826845TRLO1
14 August 2024 13:59:34337686.00XLON00292829903TRLO1
14 August 2024 11:31:0067687.00XLON00292824847TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00235688.00XLON00292772580TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:001688.00XLON00292772581TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00206688.00XLON00292772582TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00164688.00XLON00292772583TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00187688.00XLON00292772584TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:46:46121688.00XLON00292802163TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:46:46121688.00XLON00292802164TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:46:46603688.00XLON00292802169TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:46:46326688.00XLON00292802170TRLO1
14 August 2024 08:09:00123690.00XLON00292696740TRLO1
14 August 2024 08:09:00122690.00XLON00292696741TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,10 5,19% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX fester -- Wall Street startet tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Handelsbeginn am Freitag leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte legen vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen