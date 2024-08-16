16.08.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

16th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:15th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:15,211
Lowest price per share (pence):688.00
Highest price per share (pence):700.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):693.2454

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON693.245415,211688.00700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
15 August 2024 08:18:5810692.00XLON00292841597TRLO1
15 August 2024 08:19:19276692.00XLON00292841621TRLO1
15 August 2024 08:19:19363689.00XLON00292841622TRLO1
15 August 2024 08:39:104688.00XLON00292842372TRLO1
15 August 2024 08:39:10120688.00XLON00292842373TRLO1
15 August 2024 09:14:1310,000692.00XLON00292843592TRLO1
15 August 2024 09:41:5577695.00XLON00292844259TRLO1
15 August 2024 09:41:55253695.00XLON00292844260TRLO1
15 August 2024 11:11:261,243697.00XLON00292846544TRLO1
15 August 2024 12:15:54100695.00XLON00292847868TRLO1
15 August 2024 12:15:5515695.00XLON00292847872TRLO1
15 August 2024 12:15:55100695.00XLON00292847873TRLO1
15 August 2024 12:15:56224696.00XLON00292847874TRLO1
15 August 2024 12:15:5663696.00XLON00292847875TRLO1
15 August 2024 13:08:40353699.00XLON00292848851TRLO1
15 August 2024 13:30:3138700.00XLON00292849535TRLO1
15 August 2024 13:51:24116700.00XLON00292851468TRLO1
15 August 2024 13:51:48235700.00XLON00292851525TRLO1
15 August 2024 14:48:37116700.00XLON00292854401TRLO1
15 August 2024 14:58:05237699.00XLON00292854718TRLO1
15 August 2024 14:58:05118699.00XLON00292854719TRLO1
15 August 2024 15:03:13105697.00XLON00292854924TRLO1
15 August 2024 15:03:13125697.00XLON00292854925TRLO1
15 August 2024 15:03:18116696.00XLON00292854933TRLO1
15 August 2024 16:02:1619694.00XLON00292858105TRLO1
15 August 2024 16:02:16103694.00XLON00292858106TRLO1
15 August 2024 16:02:16121694.00XLON00292858107TRLO1
15 August 2024 16:05:27307694.00XLON00292858261TRLO1
15 August 2024 16:05:2725694.00XLON00292858262TRLO1
15 August 2024 16:08:443691.00XLON00292858408TRLO1
15 August 2024 16:11:23112691.00XLON00292858487TRLO1
15 August 2024 16:12:08114691.00XLON00292858553TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,10 5,19% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen