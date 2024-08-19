19.08.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

19th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:16th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,206
Lowest price per share (pence):695.00
Highest price per share (pence):706.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):699.6507

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON699.65073,206695.00706.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
16 August 2024 10:50:42242695.00XLON00293156372TRLO1
16 August 2024 10:50:42120695.00XLON00293156373TRLO1
16 August 2024 10:50:421,209695.00XLON00293156374TRLO1
16 August 2024 14:43:36130701.00XLON00293168908TRLO1
16 August 2024 14:43:4830702.00XLON00293168912TRLO1
16 August 2024 15:36:2479705.00XLON00293171570TRLO1
16 August 2024 15:36:26120704.00XLON00293171585TRLO1
16 August 2024 15:36:26600704.00XLON00293171586TRLO1
16 August 2024 15:45:2886705.00XLON00293172167TRLO1
16 August 2024 15:54:53123704.00XLON00293172686TRLO1
16 August 2024 15:57:44203706.00XLON00293172916TRLO1
16 August 2024 15:57:4437706.00XLON00293172917TRLO1
16 August 2024 15:57:46227704.00XLON00293172927TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


