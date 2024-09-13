13.09.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

13th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:12th September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:4,349
Lowest price per share (pence):661.00
Highest price per share (pence):671.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):665.9421

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,284,323 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,284,323 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON665.94214,349661.00671.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
12 September 2024 12:00:0412667.00XLON00298428261TRLO1
12 September 2024 12:00:0473671.00XLON00298428262TRLO1
12 September 2024 12:00:0472671.00XLON00298428263TRLO1
12 September 2024 12:00:0412667.00XLON00298428264TRLO1
12 September 2024 13:19:35125666.00XLON00298429993TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:18:06126663.00XLON00298431359TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:18:0625663.00XLON00298431360TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:38:14116661.00XLON00298431980TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:38:2676661.00XLON00298432000TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:39:4763662.00XLON00298432041TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:39:472662.00XLON00298432042TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:43:3617662.00XLON00298432127TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:52:32116663.00XLON00298432746TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:52:327662.00XLON00298432747TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:52:3214662.00XLON00298432748TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:52:33334665.00XLON00298432750TRLO1
12 September 2024 14:52:33270665.00XLON00298432751TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:09:28123664.00XLON00298433521TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:14:53120664.00XLON00298433856TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:14:53304664.00XLON00298433857TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:36:46123667.00XLON00298434965TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:36:46123667.00XLON00298434966TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:50:5176668.00XLON00298435542TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:50:51382668.00XLON00298435543TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:50:51352668.00XLON00298435544TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:50:5191668.00XLON00298435545TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:51:10292669.00XLON00298435564TRLO1
12 September 2024 15:57:37247667.00XLON00298435782TRLO1
12 September 2024 16:25:30355666.00XLON00298437747TRLO1
12 September 2024 16:27:11301665.00XLON00298437844TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


