18th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 17th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,790 Lowest price per share (pence): 663.00 Highest price per share (pence): 668.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 665.9604

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,284,323 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,284,323 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 665.9604 3,790 663.00 668.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 17 September 2024 13:14:11 251 667.00 XLON 00299017939TRLO1 17 September 2024 13:14:11 4 666.00 XLON 00299017940TRLO1 17 September 2024 13:50:21 89 666.00 XLON 00299019089TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:13:45 89 665.00 XLON 00299019796TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:13:45 28 665.00 XLON 00299019797TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:13:45 117 665.00 XLON 00299019798TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:13:45 117 665.00 XLON 00299019799TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:13:45 117 665.00 XLON 00299019800TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:13:45 116 665.00 XLON 00299019801TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:13:45 63 663.00 XLON 00299019802TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:52:16 243 665.00 XLON 00299020892TRLO1 17 September 2024 14:57:33 121 665.00 XLON 00299021020TRLO1 17 September 2024 15:05:40 24 665.00 XLON 00299021311TRLO1 17 September 2024 15:30:57 1 665.00 XLON 00299022198TRLO1 17 September 2024 16:15:07 1 666.00 XLON 00299024260TRLO1 17 September 2024 16:23:34 118 668.00 XLON 00299024847TRLO1 17 September 2024 16:23:34 117 668.00 XLON 00299024848TRLO1 17 September 2024 16:23:34 117 668.00 XLON 00299024849TRLO1 17 September 2024 16:23:47 55 667.00 XLON 00299024859TRLO1 17 September 2024 16:23:47 2 667.00 XLON 00299024860TRLO1 17 September 2024 16:26:50 2,000 666.00 XLON 00299025010TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970