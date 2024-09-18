+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
18.09.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

18th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:17th September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,790
Lowest price per share (pence):663.00
Highest price per share (pence):668.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):665.9604

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,284,323 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,284,323 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON665.96043,790663.00668.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
17 September 2024 13:14:11251667.00XLON00299017939TRLO1
17 September 2024 13:14:114666.00XLON00299017940TRLO1
17 September 2024 13:50:2189666.00XLON00299019089TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:13:4589665.00XLON00299019796TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:13:4528665.00XLON00299019797TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:13:45117665.00XLON00299019798TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:13:45117665.00XLON00299019799TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:13:45117665.00XLON00299019800TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:13:45116665.00XLON00299019801TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:13:4563663.00XLON00299019802TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:52:16243665.00XLON00299020892TRLO1
17 September 2024 14:57:33121665.00XLON00299021020TRLO1
17 September 2024 15:05:4024665.00XLON00299021311TRLO1
17 September 2024 15:30:571665.00XLON00299022198TRLO1
17 September 2024 16:15:071666.00XLON00299024260TRLO1
17 September 2024 16:23:34118668.00XLON00299024847TRLO1
17 September 2024 16:23:34117668.00XLON00299024848TRLO1
17 September 2024 16:23:34117668.00XLON00299024849TRLO1
17 September 2024 16:23:4755667.00XLON00299024859TRLO1
17 September 2024 16:23:472667.00XLON00299024860TRLO1
17 September 2024 16:26:502,000666.00XLON00299025010TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


