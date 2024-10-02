2nd October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 1st October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,751 Lowest price per share (pence): 669.00 Highest price per share (pence): 675.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 671.6097

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 671.6097 7,751 669.00 675.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 01 October 2024 09:18:44 327 674.00 XLON 00301966928TRLO1 01 October 2024 09:18:44 938 673.00 XLON 00301966929TRLO1 01 October 2024 09:18:44 58 674.00 XLON 00301966930TRLO1 01 October 2024 09:18:44 194 674.00 XLON 00301966931TRLO1 01 October 2024 09:18:44 194 674.00 XLON 00301966932TRLO1 01 October 2024 09:57:05 170 674.00 XLON 00301981412TRLO1 01 October 2024 09:57:05 79 674.00 XLON 00301981413TRLO1 01 October 2024 10:22:27 76 674.00 XLON 00301990952TRLO1 01 October 2024 10:22:27 350 673.00 XLON 00301990953TRLO1 01 October 2024 10:24:20 91 673.00 XLON 00301991714TRLO1 01 October 2024 10:54:49 46 675.00 XLON 00302010788TRLO1 01 October 2024 10:54:49 208 675.00 XLON 00302010789TRLO1 01 October 2024 10:54:49 240 675.00 XLON 00302010790TRLO1 01 October 2024 14:44:58 113 674.00 XLON 00302020328TRLO1 01 October 2024 14:44:58 113 674.00 XLON 00302020329TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:12:33 222 672.00 XLON 00302023005TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:12:40 158 671.00 XLON 00302023010TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:12:40 62 671.00 XLON 00302023011TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:07 11 669.00 XLON 00302025527TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:07 89 669.00 XLON 00302025528TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:07 89 669.00 XLON 00302025529TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:07 47 669.00 XLON 00302025530TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:07 6 669.00 XLON 00302025531TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:07 80 669.00 XLON 00302025532TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:07 6 669.00 XLON 00302025533TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:07 5 669.00 XLON 00302025534TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:34 21 669.00 XLON 00302025561TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:48:34 13 669.00 XLON 00302025562TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:49:25 104 669.00 XLON 00302025598TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:49:25 18 669.00 XLON 00302025599TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:50:14 100 669.00 XLON 00302025655TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:50:14 52 669.00 XLON 00302025656TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:51:54 142 669.00 XLON 00302025735TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:53:34 48 669.00 XLON 00302025792TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:53:34 7 669.00 XLON 00302025793TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:53:34 113 669.00 XLON 00302025794TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:55:14 9 669.00 XLON 00302025903TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:55:14 35 669.00 XLON 00302025904TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:55:14 98 669.00 XLON 00302025905TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:56:55 44 669.00 XLON 00302025998TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:56:55 55 669.00 XLON 00302025999TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:56:55 69 669.00 XLON 00302026000TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:58:35 44 669.00 XLON 00302026115TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:58:35 24 669.00 XLON 00302026116TRLO1 01 October 2024 15:58:35 79 669.00 XLON 00302026117TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:05:15 89 669.00 XLON 00302026628TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:05:15 49 669.00 XLON 00302026629TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:06:55 98 669.00 XLON 00302026760TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:15 127 669.00 XLON 00302026851TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:16 11 669.00 XLON 00302026852TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:16 98 669.00 XLON 00302026853TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:16 127 669.00 XLON 00302026854TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:19 203 669.00 XLON 00302026855TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:46 83 670.00 XLON 00302026902TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:46 340 670.00 XLON 00302026903TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:47 127 669.00 XLON 00302026905TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:10:47 112 669.00 XLON 00302026906TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:25:47 337 673.00 XLON 00302027818TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:25:47 445 672.00 XLON 00302027819TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:25:47 6 671.00 XLON 00302027820TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:25:47 226 671.00 XLON 00302027821TRLO1 01 October 2024 16:25:47 226 671.00 XLON 00302027822TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970