4th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 3rd October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,067 Lowest price per share (pence): 662.00 Highest price per share (pence): 668.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 663.1250

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 663.1250 9,067 662.00 668.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 03 October 2024 11:28:21 112 663.00 XLON 00302472993TRLO1 03 October 2024 11:46:31 1,017 662.00 XLON 00302473360TRLO1 03 October 2024 11:46:31 1,741 662.00 XLON 00302473361TRLO1 03 October 2024 11:46:31 697 662.00 XLON 00302473362TRLO1 03 October 2024 11:46:31 2,894 662.00 XLON 00302473363TRLO1 03 October 2024 11:46:35 332 662.00 XLON 00302473364TRLO1 03 October 2024 11:47:18 115 664.00 XLON 00302473383TRLO1 03 October 2024 13:55:19 209 667.00 XLON 00302476676TRLO1 03 October 2024 13:55:23 30 667.00 XLON 00302476677TRLO1 03 October 2024 13:55:23 390 667.00 XLON 00302476678TRLO1 03 October 2024 13:56:07 30 667.00 XLON 00302476707TRLO1 03 October 2024 14:01:12 123 666.00 XLON 00302476808TRLO1 03 October 2024 14:45:12 122 666.00 XLON 00302478105TRLO1 03 October 2024 14:45:12 1 666.00 XLON 00302478106TRLO1 03 October 2024 14:45:12 122 666.00 XLON 00302478107TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:16:18 121 666.00 XLON 00302479861TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:30:08 238 665.00 XLON 00302480658TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:30:08 1 665.00 XLON 00302480659TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:30:08 119 665.00 XLON 00302480660TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:47:30 38 668.00 XLON 00302481472TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:47:35 57 668.00 XLON 00302481474TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:47:35 112 668.00 XLON 00302481475TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:47:35 61 668.00 XLON 00302481476TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:47:35 156 667.00 XLON 00302481477TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:47:41 89 667.00 XLON 00302481481TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:47:41 25 667.00 XLON 00302481482TRLO1 03 October 2024 15:48:33 115 667.00 XLON 00302481494TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970