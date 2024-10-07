12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
07.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

7th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:4th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:6,602
Lowest price per share (pence):666.00
Highest price per share (pence):678.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):671.6025

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON671.60256,602666.00678.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
04 October 2024 11:53:23239667.00XLON00302783837TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:53:23358667.00XLON00302783838TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:53:23326666.00XLON00302783839TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:53:23374666.00XLON00302783840TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:53:2382669.00XLON00302783841TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:53:25197666.00XLON00302783842TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:53:26506666.00XLON00302783843TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:53:26197666.00XLON00302783844TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:55:0780669.00XLON00302783896TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:56:5346669.00XLON00302783908TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:56:53370669.00XLON00302783909TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:56:56124669.00XLON00302783911TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:59:0277669.00XLON00302784287TRLO1
04 October 2024 11:59:0690669.00XLON00302784289TRLO1
04 October 2024 12:00:01233672.00XLON00302784322TRLO1
04 October 2024 12:00:01117672.00XLON00302784323TRLO1
04 October 2024 12:00:04345671.00XLON00302784345TRLO1
04 October 2024 12:00:46589673.00XLON00302784370TRLO1
04 October 2024 12:00:46119673.00XLON00302784371TRLO1
04 October 2024 14:00:17108678.00XLON00302786864TRLO1
04 October 2024 14:00:17221678.00XLON00302786865TRLO1
04 October 2024 14:22:28119677.00XLON00302787356TRLO1
04 October 2024 14:24:46126677.00XLON00302787368TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:03:0381678.00XLON00302788398TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:19:36233677.00XLON00302788915TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:19:36321678.00XLON00302788916TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:19:3637678.00XLON00302788917TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:19:3657678.00XLON00302788918TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:19:3622678.00XLON00302788919TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:21:58117678.00XLON00302788982TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:22:52125678.00XLON00302788991TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:22:56100677.00XLON00302788992TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:22:5615677.00XLON00302788993TRLO1
04 October 2024 15:26:33251678.00XLON00302789028TRLO1
04 October 2024 16:21:0697678.00XLON00302790715TRLO1
04 October 2024 16:25:3120678.00XLON00302790956TRLO1
04 October 2024 16:25:3179678.00XLON00302790957TRLO1
04 October 2024 16:26:052678.00XLON00302790993TRLO1
04 October 2024 16:28:382678.00XLON00302791156TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 7,90 -0,63% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutche Aktienmarkt geben im Dienstagshandel deutlich nach. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze weisen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen