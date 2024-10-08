Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
08.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

8th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:7th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:5,018
Lowest price per share (pence):672.00
Highest price per share (pence):680.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):676.9904

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON676.99045,018672.00680.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
07 October 2024 08:30:06394673.00XLON00302975893TRLO1
07 October 2024 12:13:1111672.00XLON00303159851TRLO1
07 October 2024 12:50:05114674.00XLON00303160736TRLO1
07 October 2024 12:50:05113674.00XLON00303160737TRLO1
07 October 2024 12:50:05600674.00XLON00303160738TRLO1
07 October 2024 12:50:0533674.00XLON00303160739TRLO1
07 October 2024 12:50:12247675.00XLON00303160743TRLO1
07 October 2024 12:50:1286675.00XLON00303160744TRLO1
07 October 2024 13:20:03601680.00XLON00303161187TRLO1
07 October 2024 13:20:03134680.00XLON00303161188TRLO1
07 October 2024 13:20:0688680.00XLON00303161191TRLO1
07 October 2024 13:48:03238680.00XLON00303161853TRLO1
07 October 2024 14:27:47291680.00XLON00303162969TRLO1
07 October 2024 14:27:47100679.00XLON00303162970TRLO1
07 October 2024 14:35:0015679.00XLON00303163317TRLO1
07 October 2024 14:56:43100679.00XLON00303164149TRLO1
07 October 2024 14:56:4315679.00XLON00303164150TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:35:47115678.00XLON00303165914TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:35:47123677.00XLON00303165915TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:35:47149677.00XLON00303165916TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:36:54203678.00XLON00303165935TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:36:5443678.00XLON00303165936TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:36:5589678.00XLON00303165937TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:41:21172678.00XLON00303166081TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:41:2156678.00XLON00303166082TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:43:41120677.00XLON00303166117TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:48:5066675.00XLON00303166285TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:49:2756675.00XLON00303166324TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:58:0775676.00XLON00303166715TRLO1
07 October 2024 15:58:3946676.00XLON00303166753TRLO1
07 October 2024 16:13:017677.00XLON00303167503TRLO1
07 October 2024 16:13:0750677.00XLON00303167505TRLO1
07 October 2024 16:13:07316677.00XLON00303167506TRLO1
07 October 2024 16:13:4668677.00XLON00303167517TRLO1
07 October 2024 16:15:1284677.00XLON00303167662TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


