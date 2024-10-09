9th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 8th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,126 Lowest price per share (pence): 667.00 Highest price per share (pence): 677.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 672.3377

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 672.3377 11,126 667.00 677.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 08 October 2024 08:24:17 57 671.00 XLON 00303354464TRLO1 08 October 2024 08:24:17 113 671.00 XLON 00303354465TRLO1 08 October 2024 08:55:05 107 672.00 XLON 00303382673TRLO1 08 October 2024 08:55:05 123 672.00 XLON 00303382674TRLO1 08 October 2024 11:32:33 187 674.00 XLON 00303563389TRLO1 08 October 2024 11:32:41 1 674.00 XLON 00303563396TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:30:09 7 677.00 XLON 00303565971TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:30:09 104 677.00 XLON 00303565972TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:30:09 118 677.00 XLON 00303565973TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:30:09 140 677.00 XLON 00303565974TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:30:09 91 677.00 XLON 00303565975TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:30:39 228 675.00 XLON 00303565983TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 241 674.00 XLON 00303566208TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 120 674.00 XLON 00303566209TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 120 674.00 XLON 00303566210TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 120 674.00 XLON 00303566211TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 584 672.00 XLON 00303566212TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 325 672.00 XLON 00303566213TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 115 672.00 XLON 00303566214TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 242 672.00 XLON 00303566215TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:03 340 672.00 XLON 00303566216TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:16 270 670.00 XLON 00303566221TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:16 340 670.00 XLON 00303566222TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:16 276 670.00 XLON 00303566223TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:41:16 212 672.00 XLON 00303566224TRLO1 08 October 2024 12:44:14 121 674.00 XLON 00303566282TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:00:07 563 676.00 XLON 00303566704TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:05:31 121 675.00 XLON 00303566867TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:08:49 97 677.00 XLON 00303566944TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:08:49 84 677.00 XLON 00303566945TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:12:21 95 677.00 XLON 00303567016TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:12:21 18 677.00 XLON 00303567017TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:14:47 29 677.00 XLON 00303567052TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:15:27 64 677.00 XLON 00303567062TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:15:27 49 677.00 XLON 00303567063TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:16:07 569 675.00 XLON 00303567073TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:29:46 120 672.00 XLON 00303567462TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:31:58 121 671.00 XLON 00303567496TRLO1 08 October 2024 13:36:33 117 670.00 XLON 00303567670TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:01:10 114 667.00 XLON 00303568291TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:01:10 36 667.00 XLON 00303568292TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:01:10 77 667.00 XLON 00303568293TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:32:45 5 668.00 XLON 00303569323TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:32:50 111 668.00 XLON 00303569324TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:35:56 221 672.00 XLON 00303569505TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:35:56 114 672.00 XLON 00303569506TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:43:56 149 672.00 XLON 00303569850TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:51:56 175 672.00 XLON 00303570181TRLO1 08 October 2024 14:59:56 250 672.00 XLON 00303570481TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:03:40 135 674.00 XLON 00303570673TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:11:57 121 673.00 XLON 00303570887TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:12:32 196 673.00 XLON 00303570896TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:13:01 86 673.00 XLON 00303570910TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:13:01 28 673.00 XLON 00303570911TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:22:44 228 671.00 XLON 00303571459TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:48:45 248 670.00 XLON 00303572469TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:48:45 124 670.00 XLON 00303572470TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:51:54 154 670.00 XLON 00303572626TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:51:54 162 670.00 XLON 00303572627TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:51:54 150 670.00 XLON 00303572628TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:56:50 29 671.00 XLON 00303572880TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:56:50 278 671.00 XLON 00303572881TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:56:50 187 671.00 XLON 00303572882TRLO1 08 October 2024 15:57:34 116 671.00 XLON 00303572905TRLO1 08 October 2024 16:07:35 233 670.00 XLON 00303573407TRLO1 08 October 2024 16:11:13 117 670.00 XLON 00303573812TRLO1 08 October 2024 16:11:13 116 670.00 XLON 00303573813TRLO1 08 October 2024 16:11:13 117 669.00 XLON 00303573814TRLO1 08 October 2024 16:14:20 117 670.00 XLON 00303574167TRLO1 08 October 2024 16:14:20 70 669.00 XLON 00303574168TRLO1 08 October 2024 16:17:07 113 671.00 XLON 00303574427TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970