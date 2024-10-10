Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
10.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

10th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:9th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:5,793
Lowest price per share (pence):664.00
Highest price per share (pence):671.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):667.6163

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON667.61635,793664.00671.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
09 October 2024 08:00:06113664.00XLON00303715682TRLO1
09 October 2024 13:50:23125670.00XLON00303836468TRLO1
09 October 2024 13:50:23124670.00XLON00303836469TRLO1
09 October 2024 13:50:23193667.00XLON00303836470TRLO1
09 October 2024 13:50:2343667.00XLON00303836471TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:07:35106666.00XLON00303836848TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:07:35236666.00XLON00303836849TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:07:3512666.00XLON00303836850TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:07:35118666.00XLON00303836851TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:07:36161667.00XLON00303836853TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:09:29198665.00XLON00303836902TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:09:2974665.00XLON00303836903TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:09:2974665.00XLON00303836904TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:13:10115666.00XLON00303837005TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:19:21103665.00XLON00303837319TRLO1
09 October 2024 14:42:0011665.00XLON00303838149TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:30:5697666.00XLON00303841035TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:30:56147666.00XLON00303841036TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:30:5618667.00XLON00303841037TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:36:36100666.00XLON00303841223TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:36:36144666.00XLON00303841224TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:36:36128667.00XLON00303841225TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:41:17114665.00XLON00303841399TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:41:17230665.00XLON00303841400TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:42:21132665.00XLON00303841477TRLO1
09 October 2024 15:42:21219665.00XLON00303841478TRLO1
09 October 2024 16:14:25477668.00XLON00303842698TRLO1
09 October 2024 16:14:25290669.00XLON00303842699TRLO1
09 October 2024 16:14:2581669.00XLON00303842700TRLO1
09 October 2024 16:14:25340669.00XLON00303842701TRLO1
09 October 2024 16:21:261,232670.00XLON00303843150TRLO1
09 October 2024 16:22:25114671.00XLON00303843206TRLO1
09 October 2024 16:22:25124671.00XLON00303843207TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


