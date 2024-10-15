Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
15.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

15th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:14th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,546
Lowest price per share (pence):675.00
Highest price per share (pence):685.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):683.3292

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON683.32929,546675.00685.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
14 October 2024 08:11:4157681.00XLON00304341611TRLO1
14 October 2024 08:15:154675.00XLON00304343441TRLO1
14 October 2024 09:41:4427680.00XLON00304404365TRLO1
14 October 2024 09:41:44112680.00XLON00304404366TRLO1
14 October 2024 09:41:44100680.00XLON00304404367TRLO1
14 October 2024 10:58:1935680.00XLON00304468576TRLO1
14 October 2024 10:58:1956680.00XLON00304468577TRLO1
14 October 2024 10:58:19259680.00XLON00304468578TRLO1
14 October 2024 11:19:08110682.00XLON00304469639TRLO1
14 October 2024 11:19:0815682.00XLON00304469640TRLO1
14 October 2024 11:19:08110682.00XLON00304469641TRLO1
14 October 2024 11:24:0215680.00XLON00304469818TRLO1
14 October 2024 11:24:02110680.00XLON00304469819TRLO1
14 October 2024 11:24:0222680.00XLON00304469822TRLO1
14 October 2024 11:24:02102680.00XLON00304469824TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:04:18262680.00XLON00304473479TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:04:1965680.00XLON00304473480TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474478TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474479TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474480TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474481TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474482TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474483TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474484TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474485TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474486TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474487TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474488TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474489TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474490TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474491TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474492TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474493TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474494TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474495TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474496TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474497TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48221684.00XLON00304474498TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48160684.00XLON00304474499TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:33:48105684.00XLON00304474503TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:44:12124684.00XLON00304474759TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:49:5197684.00XLON00304474872TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:49:5127684.00XLON00304474873TRLO1
14 October 2024 13:55:33124684.00XLON00304475033TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:01:0439684.00XLON00304475146TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:01:0485684.00XLON00304475147TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:04:19105683.00XLON00304475221TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:04:1920683.00XLON00304475222TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:36:39121681.00XLON00304476305TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:36:39121681.00XLON00304476306TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:36:4033680.00XLON00304476307TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:52:36221684.00XLON00304477312TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:52:36221684.00XLON00304477313TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:52:36221684.00XLON00304477314TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:52:36221684.00XLON00304477315TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:52:36221684.00XLON00304477316TRLO1
14 October 2024 14:52:36221684.00XLON00304477317TRLO1
14 October 2024 15:37:25260683.00XLON00304479150TRLO1
14 October 2024 15:37:25130683.00XLON00304479151TRLO1
14 October 2024 15:37:25130683.00XLON00304479152TRLO1
14 October 2024 15:48:45131685.00XLON00304479779TRLO1
14 October 2024 15:48:5652685.00XLON00304479787TRLO1
14 October 2024 15:48:56131685.00XLON00304479788TRLO1
14 October 2024 15:54:29123685.00XLON00304480076TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


