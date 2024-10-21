|
21.10.2024 08:00:00
Transaction in Own Shares
The Board of Foresight Vct plc ("the Company”) announces that on 18 October 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,494,711 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 73.17p per share.
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 272,984,072 ordinary shares of 1p with 272,984,072 voting rights attached.
Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 272,984,072 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
