Transaction in Own Shares

21st October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:18th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,257
Lowest price per share (pence):725.00
Highest price per share (pence):735.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):732.2893

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON732.28932,257725.00735.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
18 October 2024 08:04:33116727.00XLON00305335383TRLO1
18 October 2024 08:19:318727.00XLON00305344014TRLO1
18 October 2024 08:19:31225727.00XLON00305344015TRLO1
18 October 2024 08:27:229725.00XLON00305348569TRLO1
18 October 2024 08:27:23110725.00XLON00305348570TRLO1
18 October 2024 09:14:47115726.00XLON00305375032TRLO1
18 October 2024 09:50:32114735.00XLON00305393489TRLO1
18 October 2024 09:50:3280734.00XLON00305393490TRLO1
18 October 2024 09:50:3235734.00XLON00305393491TRLO1
18 October 2024 11:36:28115735.00XLON00305431041TRLO1
18 October 2024 15:11:25115735.00XLON00305437567TRLO1
18 October 2024 15:11:25115735.00XLON00305437568TRLO1
18 October 2024 15:11:25114735.00XLON00305437569TRLO1
18 October 2024 15:27:26237734.00XLON00305438021TRLO1
18 October 2024 15:27:29236734.00XLON00305438022TRLO1
18 October 2024 15:28:29151734.00XLON00305438041TRLO1
18 October 2024 15:28:29299734.00XLON00305438042TRLO1
18 October 2024 15:29:0163734.00XLON00305438055TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


