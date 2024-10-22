Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

22nd October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:21st October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:12,323
Lowest price per share (pence):729.00
Highest price per share (pence):746.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):737.8403

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON737.840312,323729.00746.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
21 October 2024 10:23:15436736.00XLON00305662898TRLO1
21 October 2024 10:23:1722736.00XLON00305662953TRLO1
21 October 2024 12:08:23115736.00XLON00305710936TRLO1
21 October 2024 12:08:23169736.00XLON00305710937TRLO1
21 October 2024 12:08:23169736.00XLON00305710938TRLO1
21 October 2024 12:08:23114736.00XLON00305710939TRLO1
21 October 2024 13:30:04114733.00XLON00305712726TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50227731.00XLON00305714373TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5087731.00XLON00305714374TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50139729.00XLON00305714375TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50314729.00XLON00305714376TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5043731.00XLON00305714377TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5038731.00XLON00305714378TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5052730.00XLON00305714381TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50390730.00XLON00305714382TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:511,253734.00XLON00305714384TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51108734.00XLON00305714385TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5199734.00XLON00305714386TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51103734.00XLON00305714387TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5173734.00XLON00305714388TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51426734.00XLON00305714389TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5171736.00XLON00305714390TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:518736.00XLON00305714391TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51215734.00XLON00305714393TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5111734.00XLON00305714394TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:52137734.00XLON00305714395TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5280734.00XLON00305714396TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:52215734.00XLON00305714397TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:52443733.00XLON00305714398TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:5646736.00XLON00305714400TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:56103736.00XLON00305714401TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:561736.00XLON00305714402TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:16:1354736.00XLON00305714406TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:29:47332739.00XLON00305714768TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:30:0298743.00XLON00305714789TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:50:11227743.00XLON00305715482TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:05:21107742.00XLON00305716572TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:09:3831746.00XLON00305716754TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:09:38107746.00XLON00305716755TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:09:38198745.00XLON00305716756TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:09:38135745.00XLON00305716757TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00342745.00XLON00305717938TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00322744.00XLON00305717939TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00325743.00XLON00305717940TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:0010742.00XLON00305717941TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:0089742.00XLON00305717942TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:004742.00XLON00305717943TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:01230742.00XLON00305717944TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:0199742.00XLON00305717945TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:51:08227740.00XLON00305719114TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:52:4673743.00XLON00305719173TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:52:46120743.00XLON00305719174TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:55:26550743.00XLON00305719278TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:55:29337742.00XLON00305719279TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:55:36335741.00XLON00305719287TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:5836744.00XLON00305719481TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:5899744.00XLON00305719482TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:5898744.00XLON00305719483TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:58158744.00XLON00305719484TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:58106744.00XLON00305719485TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:14161742.00XLON00305719539TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:14161741.00XLON00305719540TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:35161740.00XLON00305719549TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:3566740.00XLON00305719550TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:35114740.00XLON00305719551TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:36329739.00XLON00305719552TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:09:30106738.00XLON00305720081TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:09:30105738.00XLON00305720082TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:12:00109737.00XLON00305720211TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:17:14114738.00XLON00305720562TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:17:14113737.00XLON00305720563TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:20:18114736.00XLON00305720804TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


