23.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

23rd October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:22nd October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:14,651
Lowest price per share (pence):731.00
Highest price per share (pence):751.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):745.7231

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON745.723114,651731.00751.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
22 October 2024 08:05:47113739.00XLON00305900322TRLO1
22 October 2024 08:11:17231731.00XLON00305907995TRLO1
22 October 2024 09:02:1230738.00XLON00305986366TRLO1
22 October 2024 09:02:12288738.00XLON00305986367TRLO1
22 October 2024 09:02:1290738.00XLON00305986368TRLO1
22 October 2024 09:15:59226738.00XLON00306011204TRLO1
22 October 2024 09:32:41105738.00XLON00306036845TRLO1
22 October 2024 09:32:419738.00XLON00306036846TRLO1
22 October 2024 09:32:41107737.00XLON00306036847TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:21:02150741.00XLON00306106243TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:21:0219741.00XLON00306106244TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:24:36110739.00XLON00306111298TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:26:0056740.00XLON00306113708TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:26:0027740.00XLON00306113709TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:26:0092740.00XLON00306113710TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:26:0046740.00XLON00306113711TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:40:4551742.00XLON00306140281TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:41:06100746.00XLON00306140769TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:44:48112744.00XLON00306147194TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:44:48190746.00XLON00306147200TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:44:51109748.00XLON00306147303TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:44:5923751.00XLON00306147436TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:44:5998751.00XLON00306147437TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:44:59190751.00XLON00306147438TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:44:59107748.00XLON00306147446TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:11109745.00XLON00306147679TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:11168749.00XLON00306147681TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:1127749.00XLON00306147682TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:1196749.00XLON00306147683TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:11168749.00XLON00306147684TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:1127749.00XLON00306147685TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:1127749.00XLON00306147686TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:11168749.00XLON00306147687TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:113750.00XLON00306147689TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:1190750.00XLON00306147690TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:1183750.00XLON00306147691TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:17109747.00XLON00306147989TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:2148751.00XLON00306148074TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:24110747.00XLON00306148157TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:45:31113747.00XLON00306148475TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:46:11170748.00XLON00306149219TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:46:18222748.00XLON00306149412TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:46:49109748.00XLON00306150474TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:50:05108748.00XLON00306155545TRLO1
22 October 2024 10:58:12108748.00XLON00306164967TRLO1
22 October 2024 11:06:17108748.00XLON00306166052TRLO1
22 October 2024 11:07:09325746.00XLON00306166075TRLO1
22 October 2024 11:56:56106745.00XLON00306167549TRLO1
22 October 2024 11:59:56107744.00XLON00306167620TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:12:00112743.00XLON00306167916TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:12:00229745.00XLON00306167917TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:12:52106745.00XLON00306167935TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:21:45106745.00XLON00306168715TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:32:02106745.00XLON00306169046TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:32:0342744.00XLON00306169047TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:33:15171743.00XLON00306169092TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:33:1542743.00XLON00306169093TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:48:2898746.00XLON00306169528TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:48:2817746.00XLON00306169529TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:51:58115749.00XLON00306169582TRLO1
22 October 2024 12:51:5855749.00XLON00306169583TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:15:43215746.00XLON00306170047TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:23:28454744.00XLON00306170252TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:23:28302744.00XLON00306170253TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:23:28108743.00XLON00306170254TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:39:0417742.00XLON00306170565TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:39:0437742.00XLON00306170566TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:39:0411742.00XLON00306170567TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:39:0443742.00XLON00306170568TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:39:046742.00XLON00306170569TRLO1
22 October 2024 13:39:04103742.00XLON00306170570TRLO1
22 October 2024 14:45:29298747.00XLON00306172680TRLO1
22 October 2024 14:54:33219748.00XLON00306173128TRLO1
22 October 2024 14:54:33337748.00XLON00306173129TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:06:44153748.00XLON00306173844TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:06:44524748.00XLON00306173845TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:06:5836751.00XLON00306173857TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:07:02112751.00XLON00306173859TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:07:09326750.00XLON00306173861TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:07:15213748.00XLON00306173879TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:07:25109748.00XLON00306173883TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:07:25109748.00XLON00306173884TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:07:40115747.00XLON00306173890TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:16:04111747.00XLON00306174426TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:16:04111747.00XLON00306174427TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:16:043747.00XLON00306174428TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:16:0411747.00XLON00306174429TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:16:0497747.00XLON00306174430TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:36:33108745.00XLON00306175538TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:36:33108745.00XLON00306175539TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:36:33108745.00XLON00306175540TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:43:2650744.00XLON00306175765TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:43:2663744.00XLON00306175766TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:57:3499744.00XLON00306176299TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:57:3417744.00XLON00306176300TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:57:3499744.00XLON00306176301TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:57:34177744.00XLON00306176302TRLO1
22 October 2024 15:57:34276744.00XLON00306176303TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:11:13340747.00XLON00306177012TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:11:1350747.00XLON00306177013TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:11:13316747.00XLON00306177014TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:11:13109747.00XLON00306177015TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:11:14164747.00XLON00306177016TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:11:1495747.00XLON00306177017TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:11:14163747.00XLON00306177018TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:15:00443749.00XLON00306177306TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:15:04211747.00XLON00306177309TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:15:04111747.00XLON00306177310TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:17:54111747.00XLON00306177591TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:17:54109747.00XLON00306177592TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:20:54109746.00XLON00306177847TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:27:4596747.00XLON00306178521TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:27:45159747.00XLON00306178522TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:27:45100747.00XLON00306178523TRLO1
22 October 2024 16:27:4593747.00XLON00306178524TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


