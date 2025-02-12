|
12.02.2025 17:54:07
Transaction in Own Shares
12 February 2025
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 12 February 2025 the Company purchased 182,330 ordinary shares at a price of 35.60 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares 365,483,303 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 365,483,303.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
|JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
