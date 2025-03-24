24.03.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 12,000 Ordinary Shares of 20p each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume weighted average price of 1,043.48p per Share through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase21 March 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:12,000
Lowest Price Paid per Share (pence):1,043.00
Highest Price Paid per Share (pence):1,044.00
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (pence):1,043.48


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,973,155 Ordinary Shares of 20p each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 80,973,155 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
Dates of purchases:21 March 2025
Investment firm:Peel Hunt LLP


Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (pence per share)Trading venueTransaction date and timeTrade ID
1,00010.44XLON14:28:3300174563544TRLO0-1
4,73110.44XLON15:09:4200174568040TRLO0-1
6,26910.43XLON15:50:1400174572553TRLO0-1


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
www.div.energy 
  
FTI Consultingdec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations 


About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on Natural Gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Diversified Energy Company PLC Registered shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Diversified Energy Company PLC Registered shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Diversified Energy Company PLC Registered shs 12,20 -1,21% Diversified Energy Company PLC Registered shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
23.03.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.03.25 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.25 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt soll sich am Montag in Richtungssuche begeben, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit leichten Zuwächsen in die Woche starten soll. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen