Diversified Energy Company Aktie

WKN DE: A3E2AU / ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93

07.05.2025 08:01:00

Transaction in Own Shares

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 61,908 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $12.9608 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:6 May 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:61,908
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):12.76
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.00
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):12.9608


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 79,797,289 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 79,797,289 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
Dates of purchases:6 May 2025
Investment firm:Mizuho Securities USA LLC


Aggregate
number of
ordinary shares
acquired		Daily volume
weighted
average
price paid		Daily highest
price paid
per share		Daily
lowest price
per share		Trading
Venue
4,860 $12.9373$13.00$12.78ARCX
2,457 $12.9715$13.00$12.80ASPN
902 $12.9467$13.00$12.80BAML
2,210 $12.9745$13.00$12.77BATS
2,610 $12.9655$13.00$12.78BATY
100 $12.7800$12.78$12.78BNPC
873 $12.9808$13.00$12.84EDGA
1,010 $12.9529$13.00$12.80EDGX
800 $12.9000$13.00$12.80HRTF
400 $12.9000$13.00$12.80ICBX
21,630 $12.9534$13.00$12.76IEXG
391 $12.9267$13.00$12.78ITGI
1,353 $12.9487$13.00$12.80JPMX
985 $12.9900$13.00$12.95JSJX
300 $12.9883$13.00$12.97LEVL
58 $12.8850$12.97$12.80MEMX
1,638 $12.9881$13.00$12.83SGMT
3,765 $12.9733$13.00$12.80UBSA
314 $12.8900$12.99$12.79VFMI
1,225 $12.9700$13.00$12.81XBOS
212 $12.9986$13.00$12.99XCIS
10,415 $12.9505$13.00$12.76XNAS
3,399 $12.9556$13.00$12.80XNYS
1 $12.9900$12.99$12.99XPSX
Trading venueCurrencyVolume
Weighted
Average
Price		Aggregated
volume		 
NYSEUSD$12.9608 61,908  


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy


About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on Natural Gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


