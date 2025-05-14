Foresight Group Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2QN5A / ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76

14.05.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
14 May 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the "Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value ("Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) ("Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:13 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):389.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):395.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):392.522567

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 498,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,247,269 have voting rights and 3,100,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE392.52256715,000

Individual information:

No. of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Transaction TimeTrading Venue
528392.50013/05/2025 08:24:24LSE
679392.50013/05/2025 08:24:24LSE
530390.50013/05/2025 09:06:28LSE
90390.50013/05/2025 09:06:28LSE
105390.50013/05/2025 09:06:28LSE
356390.50013/05/2025 09:06:28LSE
14389.50013/05/2025 09:21:48LSE
214390.50013/05/2025 10:05:43LSE
172390.50013/05/2025 10:05:43LSE
313390.50013/05/2025 10:05:43LSE
90390.50013/05/2025 10:05:43LSE
106390.50013/05/2025 10:05:43LSE
735395.00013/05/2025 10:20:44LSE
128395.00013/05/2025 10:20:44LSE
183395.00013/05/2025 10:20:44LSE
320395.00013/05/2025 10:20:44LSE
108395.00013/05/2025 10:20:44LSE
478393.00013/05/2025 10:27:04LSE
251393.00013/05/2025 10:27:04LSE
729391.50013/05/2025 10:36:00LSE
737391.50013/05/2025 10:36:04LSE
220391.50013/05/2025 10:36:13LSE
758392.00013/05/2025 10:47:21LSE
753392.00013/05/2025 10:47:21LSE
745391.50013/05/2025 10:47:31LSE
748391.50013/05/2025 10:56:00LSE
410392.00013/05/2025 10:57:23LSE
311392.00013/05/2025 10:57:23LSE
557392.00013/05/2025 10:59:38LSE
490394.50013/05/2025 12:01:26LSE
336394.50013/05/2025 12:01:26LSE
364394.50013/05/2025 12:01:26LSE
75394.50013/05/2025 12:36:07LSE
94393.50013/05/2025 12:58:52LSE
301393.00013/05/2025 12:59:40LSE
554394.00013/05/2025 13:38:48LSE
692394.00013/05/2025 13:38:48LSE
191393.00013/05/2025 13:40:51LSE
20393.00013/05/2025 13:40:51LSE
6393.00013/05/2025 13:40:51LSE
3393.00013/05/2025 13:40:51LSE
356393.00013/05/2025 13:44:26LSE
150392.00013/05/2025 14:15:07LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 

 


