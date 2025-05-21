Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie

WKN DE: A0MV2V / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

21.05.2025 18:08:32

Transaction in Own Shares

21 May 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 21 May 2025 the Company purchased 207,741 ordinary shares at a price of 33.98 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares 371,909,969 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 371,909,969.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


