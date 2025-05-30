Foresight Group Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2QN5A / ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76

WKN DE: A2QN5A / ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76

30.05.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

30 May 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the "Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value ("Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) ("Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 29 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 379.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 383.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):379.440533

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 663,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,082,269 have voting rights and 3,265,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE379.44053315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
926383.5008:49:26LSE  
227382.0009:00:10LSE  
227381.0009:45:21LSE  
331379.0011:31:13LSE  
243379.5012:37:36LSE  
461379.5012:37:36LSE  
563379.5013:22:47LSE  
137379.0013:22:48LSE  
160379.0013:22:48LSE  
297379.0013:23:00LSE  
252379.5014:25:47LSE  
331379.5014:25:47LSE  
297379.0014:25:47LSE  
101379.0014:25:47LSE  
196379.0014:26:35LSE  
297379.0014:26:35LSE  
297379.0014:26:35LSE  
297379.0014:29:35LSE  
297379.0014:30:00LSE  
218379.0014:30:09LSE  
79379.0014:30:09LSE  
26379.0014:30:11LSE  
252379.5014:44:31LSE  
271379.0014:44:31LSE  
510379.5014:44:31LSE  
134379.0014:44:31LSE  
163379.0014:44:31LSE  
297379.0014:44:31LSE  
134379.0014:44:38LSE  
163379.0014:44:38LSE  
297379.0014:45:10LSE  
297379.0014:47:26LSE  
291379.0014:47:26LSE  
297379.0014:47:26LSE  
736379.0014:47:26LSE  
310379.0014:47:26LSE  
19379.0014:47:28LSE  
258379.0014:47:28LSE  
39379.0014:47:30LSE  
100379.0014:47:30LSE  
197379.0014:47:30LSE  
297379.0014:47:30LSE  
297379.0014:47:30LSE  
297379.0014:47:30LSE  
297379.0014:47:30LSE  
297379.0014:47:30LSE  
145379.0014:47:30LSE  
152379.0014:47:30LSE  
203379.0014:47:30LSE  
4379.0014:47:30LSE  
16379.0014:47:30LSE  
74379.0014:47:39LSE  
297379.0014:47:39LSE  
1,599379.0014:47:39LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


