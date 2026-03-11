Draper Esprit Aktie

11.03.2026 08:00:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

11-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 460.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 452.80p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 457.1178p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,613,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,432,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
85 455.00  08:33:41 00079598966TRLO0 XLON
614 455.00  08:33:41 00079598965TRLO0 XLON
699 455.00  08:47:38 00079600321TRLO0 XLON
670 452.80  08:51:32 00079600634TRLO0 XLON
645 453.00  09:26:55 00079602916TRLO0 XLON
677 452.80  09:26:55 00079602918TRLO0 XLON
685 453.00  09:26:55 00079602919TRLO0 XLON
710 455.00  10:20:24 00079604645TRLO0 XLON
50 454.60  10:37:20 00079605127TRLO0 XLON
693 455.60  11:00:17 00079605935TRLO0 XLON
702 456.00  11:15:37 00079606379TRLO0 XLON
558 455.60  11:23:27 00079606780TRLO0 XLON
80 455.60  11:23:27 00079606779TRLO0 XLON
6 456.20  12:06:43 00079607990TRLO0 XLON
746 456.00  12:07:09 00079608033TRLO0 XLON
390 455.80  12:09:09 00079608089TRLO0 XLON
6 455.80  12:09:09 00079608088TRLO0 XLON
83 455.80  12:09:09 00079608087TRLO0 XLON
120 455.80  12:09:09 00079608086TRLO0 XLON
721 457.00  12:53:37 00079609408TRLO0 XLON
675 460.00  13:14:24 00079609907TRLO0 XLON
703 460.00  13:21:59 00079610065TRLO0 XLON
673 459.20  13:41:44 00079610772TRLO0 XLON
661 459.00  13:41:44 00079610807TRLO0 XLON
265 457.00  14:00:56 00079612063TRLO0 XLON
358 457.00  14:00:58 00079612065TRLO0 XLON
558 457.40  14:27:30 00079612948TRLO0 XLON
617 457.40  14:29:14 00079613012TRLO0 XLON
127 457.40  14:29:14 00079613011TRLO0 XLON
676 459.40  14:52:09 00079614187TRLO0 XLON
664 460.00  15:02:14 00079614722TRLO0 XLON
11 460.00  15:14:55 00079615206TRLO0 XLON
223 460.00  15:17:00 00079615306TRLO0 XLON
755 460.00  15:33:17 00079615723TRLO0 XLON
700 460.00  15:33:17 00079615722TRLO0 XLON
384 460.00  15:33:17 00079615721TRLO0 XLON
677 459.40  15:41:53 00079616178TRLO0 XLON
650 460.00  15:50:00 00079616485TRLO0 XLON
746 458.20  15:58:55 00079616854TRLO0 XLON
407 456.60  16:09:05 00079617325TRLO0 XLON
530 457.20  16:14:02 00079617555TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 420670
EQS News ID: 2289154

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

