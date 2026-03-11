Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000

Highest price paid per share: 460.00p

Lowest price paid per share: 452.80p

Volume weighted average price paid: 457.1178p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,613,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,432,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 85 455.00 08:33:41 00079598966TRLO0 XLON 614 455.00 08:33:41 00079598965TRLO0 XLON 699 455.00 08:47:38 00079600321TRLO0 XLON 670 452.80 08:51:32 00079600634TRLO0 XLON 645 453.00 09:26:55 00079602916TRLO0 XLON 677 452.80 09:26:55 00079602918TRLO0 XLON 685 453.00 09:26:55 00079602919TRLO0 XLON 710 455.00 10:20:24 00079604645TRLO0 XLON 50 454.60 10:37:20 00079605127TRLO0 XLON 693 455.60 11:00:17 00079605935TRLO0 XLON 702 456.00 11:15:37 00079606379TRLO0 XLON 558 455.60 11:23:27 00079606780TRLO0 XLON 80 455.60 11:23:27 00079606779TRLO0 XLON 6 456.20 12:06:43 00079607990TRLO0 XLON 746 456.00 12:07:09 00079608033TRLO0 XLON 390 455.80 12:09:09 00079608089TRLO0 XLON 6 455.80 12:09:09 00079608088TRLO0 XLON 83 455.80 12:09:09 00079608087TRLO0 XLON 120 455.80 12:09:09 00079608086TRLO0 XLON 721 457.00 12:53:37 00079609408TRLO0 XLON 675 460.00 13:14:24 00079609907TRLO0 XLON 703 460.00 13:21:59 00079610065TRLO0 XLON 673 459.20 13:41:44 00079610772TRLO0 XLON 661 459.00 13:41:44 00079610807TRLO0 XLON 265 457.00 14:00:56 00079612063TRLO0 XLON 358 457.00 14:00:58 00079612065TRLO0 XLON 558 457.40 14:27:30 00079612948TRLO0 XLON 617 457.40 14:29:14 00079613012TRLO0 XLON 127 457.40 14:29:14 00079613011TRLO0 XLON 676 459.40 14:52:09 00079614187TRLO0 XLON 664 460.00 15:02:14 00079614722TRLO0 XLON 11 460.00 15:14:55 00079615206TRLO0 XLON 223 460.00 15:17:00 00079615306TRLO0 XLON 755 460.00 15:33:17 00079615723TRLO0 XLON 700 460.00 15:33:17 00079615722TRLO0 XLON 384 460.00 15:33:17 00079615721TRLO0 XLON 677 459.40 15:41:53 00079616178TRLO0 XLON 650 460.00 15:50:00 00079616485TRLO0 XLON 746 458.20 15:58:55 00079616854TRLO0 XLON 407 456.60 16:09:05 00079617325TRLO0 XLON 530 457.20 16:14:02 00079617555TRLO0 XLON

