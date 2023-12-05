|
05.12.2023 18:17:39
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital
CROWN PLACE VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 920,474 ordinary shares at 30.06 pence per share on 5 December 2023. The shares purchased represent 0.33% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.
Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:
The capital of the Company as at 5 December 2023 consisted of 327,161,380 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 45,787,992 ordinary shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 281,373,388 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
5 December 2023
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Crown Place VCT PLC
|0,30
|-2,75%
