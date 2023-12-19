19.12.2023 18:37:15

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
                                                                                           

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 2,413,601 ordinary shares at 19.48 pence per share on 19 December 2023. The shares purchased represent 0.46% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 19 December 2023 consisted of 605,731,444 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 87,982,092 ordinary shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 517,749,352 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

19 December 2023

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


