|
25.01.2024 17:33:22
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital
ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 237,873 ordinary shares at 116.40 pence per share on 25 January 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.24% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.
Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:
The capital of the Company as at 25 January 2024 consisted of 116,271,342 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 16,198,060 shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 100,073,282 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
25 January 2024
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|1,16
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.