26.03.2024 17:10:05

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

                                                                                           

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 414,488 ordinary shares at 119.80 pence per share on 26 March 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.37% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 26 March 2024 consisted of 128,062,560 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 16,612,548 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 111,450,012 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

26 March 2024

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 1,19 1,10% Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung zurückhaltend.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen