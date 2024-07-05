|
05.07.2024 18:05:34
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital
ALBION KAY VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
Albion KAY VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 4,328,049 ordinary shares at 19.78 pence per share on 5 July 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.77% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.
Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:
The capital of the Company as at 5 July 2024 consisted of 646,619,453 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 87,982,092 ordinary shares in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company is 558,637,361 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
5 July 2024
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kings Arms Yard VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kings Arms Yard VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
|0,20
|3,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.