|
23.07.2024 17:59:41
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital
ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 1,121,182 ordinary shares at 123.60 pence per share on 23 July 2024. The shares purchased represent 1.00% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.
Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:
The capital of the Company as at 23 July 2024 consisted of 128,806,722 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 17,733,730 shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 111,072,992 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
23 July 2024
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|1,24
|1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Tesla- und Alphabet-Zahlen: US-Börsenhandel endet mit leichtem Minus -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX knüpft schlussendlich an Vortagesgewinne an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Dienstag unentschlossen. Der DAX legte daneben klar zu. Der US-Leitindex präsentierte sich mit einem leichten Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost waren mehrheitlich Verluste zu sehen.