31.01.2023 14:00:00

Transactional Track Record (TTR) is now TTR Data

  • Rebranding celebrates 10 years of growth and a renewal of product and service offering
  • Name change is part of comprehensive rebranding, with new website, logo and tagline
  • Starting on Monday, 30 January, traffic will redirect to the new www.ttrdata.com domain

MADRID, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transactional Track Record (TTR), a robust and intuitive platform delivering unrivaled transactional data and actionable intelligence on entities based in Latin America and Iberia, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its core suite of products and services under the new TTR Data brand identity.

The launch of the TTR Data brand is the culmination of a comprehensive rebranding exercise that reflects the company's renewed commitment to providing the highest quality data and business intelligence, empowering clients to seize opportunities and make informed decisions.

The new TTR Data brand reflects the growth and evolution of the company over its 10-year history, from a data gathering and analysis site, to a state-of-the-art platform tracking M&A, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Capital Markets and corporate information across Latin America and Iberia in real time.

Starting today, Internet traffic to our legacy site will automatically redirect to the new www.ttrdata.com domain. The company's new branding will appear in all new TTR reports, emails, blog posts, on social media platforms, and in the press, alongside the new tagline, TTR Data. Now you know.

The new TTR Data brand identity has been painstakingly designed to highlight 10 years of achievement in providing the most comprehensive transactional data and business intelligence platform covering entities based in Latin America and Iberia, commented Co-founder and CEO Pedro Trinité.

"The evolution of our brand reflects a fresh identity and our renewed commitment to deliver our core value proposition: turning granularity into insight," Trinité added.

Read more about the new TTR Data brand identity at the following link:
https://www.ttrdata.com/en/ttrdata-rebrand/  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transactional-track-record-ttr-is-now-ttr-data-301734578.html

SOURCE Transactional Track Record

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Notenbank: ATX fällt zurück -- DAX fester -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Nachmittag zurück. Vor den anstehenden Zinsentscheidungen greifen die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt vorsichtig zu. Zur Wochenmitte zeigen sich die US-Börsen schwächer. In Asien dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen