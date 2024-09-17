|
17.09.2024 22:35:52
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 17 September 2024
No. 47/2024
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 17
September 2024 a Major Shareholder Announcement, see company announcement no. 46/2024.
Consequently, ISS A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.
KIRKBI Invest A/S has sold 12,310,099 shares in ISS A/S (as described in attached notification) and now holds a total of 16,832,242 shares in the company.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
About ISS
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.
ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513
Attachments
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne erzielen konnte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Dienstag hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung.