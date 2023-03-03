Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Nørgaard Jensen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SVP International of Royal Unibrew A/S

b)

Initial notification­ / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Royal Unibrew A/S

b)

LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707

b)

Share buy

Buy of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 518 963

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volumes

Price

The acquisition relates to eight transactions

963 shares

DKK 498,834.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-02, 11:57 am UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

