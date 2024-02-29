Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 6/2024 - February 29, 2024

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lars Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status



CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S







b) Initial notification­ / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63





























4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707



b) Nature of the transaction



Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 1,856 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price The acquisition relates to a single transaction



e) Date of the transaction 29 February 2024



f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

Attachment