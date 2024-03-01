01.03.2024 12:55:04

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 08/2024 - March 1, 2024

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameChristian Sagild
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

 

 
b)Initial notification­ / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63









4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShares in Royal Unibrew A/S

 

ISIN DK0060634707

 
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Buy
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 4462000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volumes

- Price 		The acquisition relates to a single transaction


2000 shares


DKK 892,000
e)Date of the transaction2024-29-02, 13.08 pm UTC

 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.






Attachment


