|
06.03.2024 13:44:51
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 9/2024 - March 6, 2024
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Jensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Buy
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 415.9000000
DKK 416.2000000
DKK 416.2000000
DKK 416.0000000
DKK 416.0000000
DKK 416.0000000
DKK 416.0000000
DKK 416.0000000
DKK 416.2000000
DKK 416.2000000
DKK 416.5000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.8000000
DKK 416.8000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 416.6000000
DKK 417.0000000
DKK 417.0000000
DKK 417.0000000
DKK 417.0000000
DKK 417.5000000
DKK 417.5000000
DKK 417.5000000
DKK 417.5000000
DKK 418.3000000
DKK 418.6000000
DKK 418.6000000
DKK 418.6000000
DKK 418.6000000
DKK 418.7000000
|76
80
82
114
112
42
47
51
238
101
100
209
35
27
101
75
140
34
140
55
140
26
25
140
101
112
75
35
100
97
34
218
35
17
100
112
26
26
127
100
29
59
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volumes
Price
3,593
DKK 1,497,544.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-03, 10.05.37 am UTC to 10.28.14 am UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Attachment
