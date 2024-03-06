Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 9/2024 - March 6, 2024



Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lars Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status



CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S







b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63





4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707



b) Nature of the transaction



Buy c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 415.9000000



DKK 416.2000000



DKK 416.2000000



DKK 416.0000000



DKK 416.0000000



DKK 416.0000000



DKK 416.0000000



DKK 416.0000000



DKK 416.2000000



DKK 416.2000000



DKK 416.5000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.8000000



DKK 416.8000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 416.6000000



DKK 417.0000000



DKK 417.0000000



DKK 417.0000000



DKK 417.0000000



DKK 417.5000000



DKK 417.5000000



DKK 417.5000000



DKK 417.5000000



DKK 418.3000000



DKK 418.6000000



DKK 418.6000000



DKK 418.6000000



DKK 418.6000000



DKK 418.7000000 76



80



82



114



112



42



47



51



238



101



100



209



35



27



101



75



140



34



140



55



140



26



25



140



101



112



75



35



100



97



34



218



35



17



100



112



26



26



127



100



29



59 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volumes



Price



3,593



DKK 1,497,544.70 e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-03, 10.05.37 am UTC to 10.28.14 am UTC



f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment