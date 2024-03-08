08.03.2024 11:35:10

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 10/2024 - March 8, 2024

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Ruzicka
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors
Transaction made by Ventotene Holding AS controlled by Peter Ruzicka



b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707

b)Nature of the transaction

Buy
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 432,600

DKK 431,20

DKK 432,30

DKK 432,30

DKK 432,30

DKK 432,30

DKK 432,30

DKK 432,30

DKK 432,40

DKK 432,40

DKK 432,20

DKK 432,20

DKK 432,02

DKK 432,30

DKK 432,50

DKK 432,50

DKK 432,50

DKK 432,50

DKK 432,50

DKK 432,30

DKK 432,60

DKK 432,60

DKK 432,80

DKK 432,80

DKK 432,80

DKK 432,80

DKK 432,50

DKK 432,70

DKK 432,79

DKK 432,60

DKK 431,00

DKK 431,00

DKK 431,00

DKK 431,00		38

21

35

63

55

11

4

63

81

10

75

14

397

6

39

15

27

27

21

208

15

70

7

32

31

15

137

93

144

46

96

29

180

195
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volumes

Price

2,300

DKK 993,760.77
e)Date of the transaction2024-06-03, 14.50.27 am UTC to 15.04.01 am UTC

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment


