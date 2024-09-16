|
16.09.2024 14:57:28
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 17/2024 – September 16, 2024
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kalle Järvinen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|SVP Sweden, Norway, Finland, Baltic and Managing Director of OY Hartwall AB
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Buy
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|582.50
|620
|d)
|Aggregated information
620
DKK 361,150.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-09-09, 09:00 CET
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Attachment
