Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 17/2024 – September 16, 2024

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kalle Järvinen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status



SVP Sweden, Norway, Finland, Baltic and Managing Director of OY Hartwall AB



b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63





4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707



b) Nature of the transaction



Buy c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 582.50 620 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



620

DKK 361,150.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-09, 09:00 CET f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment