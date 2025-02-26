26.02.2025 13:43:44

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 5/2025 - February 26, 2025

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLars Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S



b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707

b)Nature of the transaction

Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 02,457
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price
The acquisition relates to a single transaction

e)Date of the transaction26 February 2025

f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Royal UNIBREW A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Royal UNIBREW A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Royal UNIBREW A-S 73,15 -1,15% Royal UNIBREW A-S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.02.25 Investitionen von Ray Dalios Ex-Fonds Bridgewater im vierten Quartal 2024
24.02.25 NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Auf diese US-Aktien setzte Zurich Insurance im vierten Quartal 2024
24.02.25 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust: Aktien im Depot im 4. Quartal 2024
23.02.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
23.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX weit im Plus -- DAX stark -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stark. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht deutliche Gewinne. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen