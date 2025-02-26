|
26.02.2025 13:43:44
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 5/2025 - February 26, 2025
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Jensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|2,457
|d)
|Aggregated information
|The acquisition relates to a single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 February 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal UNIBREW A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
25.02.25
|Financial developments in 2024 and outlook for 2025 (GlobeNewswire)
|
24.02.25
|Ausblick: Royal UNIBREW A-S zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal UNIBREW A-S legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Royal UNIBREW A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Royal UNIBREW A-S
|73,15
|-1,15%