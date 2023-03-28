Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 15:44:46

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jan Ankersen


2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

SVP South Europe of Royal Unibrew A/S

b)
Initial notification­ / Amendment
Initial notification

3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Royal Unibrew A/S

b) LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63

4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DDK 552,20457

d)
Aggregated information  The acquisition relates to a single transaction

  • Aggregated volumes   457 shares
  • Price  DKK 252,355.40

e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-07, 12:05 UTC

f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment


