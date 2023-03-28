Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jan Ankersen



2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SVP South Europe of Royal Unibrew A/S

b)

Initial notification­ / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Royal Unibrew A/S



b) LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63



4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DDK 552,20 457

d)

Aggregated information The acquisition relates to a single transaction

Aggregated volumes 457 shares

Price DKK 252,355.40

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-07, 12:05 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment